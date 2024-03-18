What They're Saying: Reactions to Raiders' free agent signings of Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew II

The Las Vegas Raiders made two splash free agent signings last week with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Pro Bowl quarterback Gardner Minshew II. The two are coming off arguably their best NFL seasons to date, with NFL media chiming in on what these arrivals will bring to the Silver and Black.
On DT Christian Wilkins:
"Wilkins is coming off a career-best nine sacks and 23 QB hits, so his disruption from the inside will only free up Crosby, who had a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2023, for even more opportunities to wreak havoc. ... Throw in continued growth from DE Malcolm Koonce, who had eight sacks, and last year's first-round pick Tyree Wilson, who also played on the inside, and the Raiders' pass rush suddenly looks more than dangerous." - ESPN's Paul Gutierrez
"The club has formed one of the most lethal defensive fronts in the NFL by pairing Wilkins alongside top pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The defensive tackle is coming off a career year where he totaled nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits." - CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr and Tyler Sullivan
"Wilkins was one of the few premium free agents on the market. The Raiders addressed an area of needed while establishing who they'll be under Pierce." - Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski
"The Las Vegas Raiders are signing one of the league's best run defenders, DT Christian Wilkins, to aid their 21st-ranked run defense in 2023. ... Wilkins and DE Maxx Crosby give the Raiders a foundation for one of the league's most formidable defensive lines." - The 33rd Team's Jeff Diamond
"The duo of Maxx Crosby and Wilkins is going to take this ascending Raiders defense to even greater heights in 2024." - Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger
On QB Gardner Minshew II:
"While O'Connell has more experience in the Raiders locker room, Minshew is more mobile and, thus, can extend plays better than O'Connell. Minshew may be more of a 'Band-Aid' than O'Connell at this stage of his career, but the 27-year-old Minshew, with 38 more career games played, is only two years older than last year's fourth-round rookie," - ESPN's Paul Gutierrez
"Minshew has proven to be a capable starting quarterback in the NFL and one of the best backups you could ask for. He's ideal for a team like the Raiders that may be on the outside looking in at finding a top quarterback prospect in the draft (currently own No. 13 overall) and in need of a bridge quarterback until they find one." - CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr and Tyler Sullivan
"[H]e's started 37 career games. He's also coming off a season with career highs in completions, passing attempts and passing yards. While the Indianapolis Colts came up short during Week 18 with a division title and playoff appearance on the line, Minshew didn't allow the team to sink upon Anthony Richardson's season-ending shoulder injury. In Las Vegas, Minshew can come in as a backup, be a veteran presence alongside a potential rookie or serve as the bridge if no one else is added." - Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski
"After starting the majority of games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, Minshew might get another crack at a starting role. ... With the Colts, Minshew threw for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions." - Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano
