What to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, how to watch and more

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin March 1 live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The league extended invitations to 324 prospects, with the SEC as the most represented conference (82 prospects). The most represented school at the event will be the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs, with 14 prospects.
The Combine gives the Las Vegas Raiders and the 31 other teams in the NFL the chance to evaluate the best players from college football through the 40-yard dash, bench press, several other drills and an interview portion.
Raiders.com will have daily content throughout the duration of the Combine including behind-the-scenes videos, editorial pieces, Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal and interviews with NFL Network reporters and hosts.
Here's a quick rundown of the schedule currently in place. Prospect availability for the week is broken down by position group with coverage to be broadcast live on NFL Network.
Wednesday, March 2
10:15 AM PT – Head Coach Josh McDaniels press conference
Thursday, March 3
1 PM PT – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
Friday, March 4
1 PM PT – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs, Offensive Line & Special Teams
Saturday, March 5
1 PM PT – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Line & Linebackers
Sunday, March 6
11 AM PT – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs
View the top 50 prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.