What to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, how to watch and more

Feb 24, 2022 at 03:31 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin March 1 live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The league extended invitations to 324 prospects, with the SEC as the most represented conference (82 prospects). The most represented school at the event will be the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs, with 14 prospects.

The Combine gives the Las Vegas Raiders and the 31 other teams in the NFL the chance to evaluate the best players from college football through the 40-yard dash, bench press, several other drills and an interview portion.

Raiders.com will have daily content throughout the duration of the Combine including behind-the-scenes videos, editorial pieces, Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal and interviews with NFL Network reporters and hosts.

Here's a quick rundown of the schedule currently in place. Prospect availability for the week is broken down by position group with coverage to be broadcast live on NFL Network.

Wednesday, March 2

10:15 AM PT – Head Coach Josh McDaniels press conference

Thursday, March 3

1 PM PT – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Friday, March 4

1 PM PT – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs, Offensive Line & Special Teams

Saturday, March 5

1 PM PT 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Line & Linebackers

Sunday, March 6

11 AM PT – 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs

Photos: NFL.com's Top 50 Draft Prospects 2022 Draft

View the top 50 prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan
1 / 50

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan

Tony Ding/Associated Press
OT Ickey Ekwonu - N.C. State
2 / 50

OT Ickey Ekwonu - N.C. State

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press
OT Evan Neal - Alabama
3 / 50

OT Evan Neal - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
S Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame
4 / 50

S Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Sauce Gardner - Cincinnati
5 / 50

CB Sauce Gardner - Cincinnati

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon
6 / 50

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
LB Nakobe Dean - Georgia
7 / 50

LB Nakobe Dean - Georgia

Chris Carlson/Associated Press
LB Devin Lloyd - Utah
8 / 50

LB Devin Lloyd - Utah

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State
9 / 50

WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
WR Drake London - USC
10 / 50

WR Drake London - USC

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
WR Treylon Burks - Arkansas
11 / 50

WR Treylon Burks - Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
CB Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU
12 / 50

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
CB Trent McDuffie - Washington
13 / 50

CB Trent McDuffie - Washington

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue
14 / 50

EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press
EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia
15 / 50

EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
DT Jordan Davis - Georgia
16 / 50

DT Jordan Davis - Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OG Kenyon Green - Texas A&M
17 / 50

OG Kenyon Green - Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Associated Press
QB Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh
18 / 50

QB Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
IOL Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa
19 / 50

IOL Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
EDGE Jermaine Johnson II - Florida State
20 / 50

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II - Florida State

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan
21 / 50

EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan

Morry Gash/Associated Press
CB Kyler Gordon - Washington
22 / 50

CB Kyler Gordon - Washington

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
S Dax Hill - Michigan
23 / 50

S Dax Hill - Michigan

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
EDGE Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State
24 / 50

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
OT Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa
25 / 50

OT Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
WR Chris Olave - Ohio State
26 / 50

WR Chris Olave - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
WR Jahan Dotson - Penn State
27 / 50

WR Jahan Dotson - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
OT Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan
28 / 50

OT Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan

Al Goldis/Associated Press
OT Charles Cross - Mississippi State
29 / 50

OT Charles Cross - Mississippi State

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Jameson Williams - Alabama
30 / 50

WR Jameson Williams - Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
LB Quay Walker - Georgia
31 / 50

LB Quay Walker - Georgia

John Amis/Associated Press
CB Andrew Booth - Clemson
32 / 50

CB Andrew Booth - Clemson

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
RB Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M
33 / 50

RB Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
QB Matt Corral - Mississippi
34 / 50

QB Matt Corral - Mississippi

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
QB Malik Willis - Liberty
35 / 50

QB Malik Willis - Liberty

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
QB Sam Howell - North Carolina
36 / 50

QB Sam Howell - North Carolina

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
DT Phidarian Mathis - Alabama
37 / 50

DT Phidarian Mathis - Alabama

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
DT Devonte Wyatt - Georgia
38 / 50

DT Devonte Wyatt - Georgia

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Breece Hall - Iowa State
39 / 50

RB Breece Hall - Iowa State

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
LB Christian Harris - Alabama
40 / 50

LB Christian Harris - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OT Daniel Faalele - Minnesota
41 / 50

OT Daniel Faalele - Minnesota

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
TE Trey McBride - Colorado State
42 / 50

TE Trey McBride - Colorado State

Darryl Oumi/Associated Press
WR Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama
43 / 50

WR Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
DT DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M
44 / 50

DT DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Associated Press
CB Roger McCreary - Auburn
45 / 50

CB Roger McCreary - Auburn

Butch Dill/Associated Press
TE Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina
46 / 50

TE Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina

Michael Woods/Associated Press
CB Kaiir Elam - Florida
47 / 50

CB Kaiir Elam - Florida

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
OT Max Mitchell - Louisiana-Lafayette
48 / 50

OT Max Mitchell - Louisiana-Lafayette

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
DT Logan Hall - Houston
49 / 50

DT Logan Hall - Houston

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
S Lewis Cine - Georgia
50 / 50

S Lewis Cine - Georgia

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
