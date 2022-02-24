What to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, how to watch and more

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin March 1 live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The league extended invitations to 324 prospects, with the SEC as the most represented conference (82 prospects). The most represented school at the event will be the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs, with 14 prospects.

The Combine gives the Las Vegas Raiders and the 31 other teams in the NFL the chance to evaluate the best players from college football through the 40-yard dash, bench press, several other drills and an interview portion.

