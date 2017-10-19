AFC West Update: Raiders And Chiefs Slated For Primetime Showdown

Denver Broncos

New York Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo said no one was betting on his team to beat the Broncos, and boy, did he prove them wrong. A majority of people were expecting the then-winless Giants to waltz into Sports Authority Field at Mile High and walk out with another "L." When the clock struck zero, the Giants had put up 23 points, and held the Broncos to a mere 10.

To no surprise, the Broncos defense has been the best among all 32 teams to start the season, and entering their Week 5 bout were allowing the least amount of rushing yards. Somehow, the Giants managed to counter the Broncos run defense, as running back Orleans Darkwa rushed for 117 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Another factor that played a role in the Broncos demise was the amount of turnovers. As anyone in the NFL will tell you, turnovers will make or break a game, and on Sunday the Broncos had three. The Giants were able to capitalize on the miscues with a pick-six from cornerback Janoris Jenkins.