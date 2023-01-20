By the Numbers: Recapping the highlights and records of the 2022 season 

Over the course of the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders had their share of highlight moments.
The team had players lead the NFL in rushing yards, touchdown receptions and tackles for loss – and all three of those players were selected to participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Let's break down some of the top numbers from the season.
42.4
The Raiders finished fifth in the NFL in percentage of drives ending in an offensive score at 42.4 percent. Additionally, the offense averaged 23.2 points per game.
3:02
When the offense was clicking, they moved the ball down the field with ease, propelled by Josh Jacobs who led the league in rushing yards. The Raiders were second in the league in time per offensive drive at three minutes and two seconds. They averaged 2.18 points per drive, which ranked eighth in the league.
2,053
Along with earning the league rushing crown, Jacobs led the NFL with 2,053 scrimmage yards. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen as the only players in franchise history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season.
1976
Davante Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 14. He became the first Raider to lead the league in touchdown catches since Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch did in 1976.
68
Amik Robertson's 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos was the longest fumble recovery in the league during the regular season. The Silver and Black went on to win that game 32-23.
22
Maxx Crosby led the league in tackles for loss with 22. He became the second defensive lineman in the NFL since 1994 to record 85+ tackles and 20+ tackles for loss in a single season. His 12.5 sacks were tied for eighth-most in the league.
576
In Week 12's win against the Seattle Seahawks, the Raiders recorded 576 total yards of offense (293 passing, 283 rushing). They became the fourth team in the Super Bowl era with at least 275 passing yards and 275 rushing yards in a single game, joining the 2012 San Francisco 49ers, the 1986 Cincinnati Bengals and the 1978 Dallas Cowboys.
1
There were a few firsts for the Raiders this season.
In Jarrett Stidham's first NFL start he threw for 365 passing yards, which is the most for a quarterback in their first start in franchise history.
Additionally, Davante Adams' 1,516 total receiving yards broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. It's also the record for most receiving yards for a player in their first season with the organization.
