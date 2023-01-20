Presented By

By the Numbers: Recapping the highlights and records of the 2022 season 

Jan 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM
Over the course of the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders had their share of highlight moments.

The team had players lead the NFL in rushing yards, touchdown receptions and tackles for loss – and all three of those players were selected to participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Let's break down some of the top numbers from the season.

42.4

The Raiders finished fifth in the NFL in percentage of drives ending in an offensive score at 42.4 percent. Additionally, the offense averaged 23.2 points per game.

When the offense was clicking, they moved the ball down the field with ease, propelled by Josh Jacobs who led the league in rushing yards. The Raiders were second in the league in time per offensive drive at three minutes and two seconds. They averaged 2.18 points per drive, which ranked eighth in the league.

2,053

Along with earning the league rushing crown, Jacobs led the NFL with 2,053 scrimmage yards. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen as the only players in franchise history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season.

1976

Davante Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 14. He became the first Raider to lead the league in touchdown catches since Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch did in 1976.

68

Amik Robertson's 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos was the longest fumble recovery in the league during the regular season. The Silver and Black went on to win that game 32-23.

22

Maxx Crosby led the league in tackles for loss with 22. He became the second defensive lineman in the NFL since 1994 to record 85+ tackles and 20+ tackles for loss in a single season. His 12.5 sacks were tied for eighth-most in the league.

576

In Week 12's win against the Seattle Seahawks, the Raiders recorded 576 total yards of offense (293 passing, 283 rushing). They became the fourth team in the Super Bowl era with at least 275 passing yards and 275 rushing yards in a single game, joining the 2012 San Francisco 49ers, the 1986 Cincinnati Bengals and the 1978 Dallas Cowboys.

1

There were a few firsts for the Raiders this season.

In Jarrett Stidham's first NFL start he threw for 365 passing yards, which is the most for a quarterback in their first start in franchise history.

Additionally, Davante Adams' 1,516 total receiving yards broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. It's also the record for most receiving yards for a player in their first season with the organization.

Best of Silver and Black and White from 2022

View director of photography Michael Clemens' best black and white photos from the Raiders' 2022 season.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) takes a selfie with fans before the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) takes a selfie with fans before the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium
2 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) runs a route during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium
4 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) runs a route during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the bench during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the bench during the preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
7 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
8 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
9 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
10 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) walks down the tunnel before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
11 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
12 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
13 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during the national anthem before the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
14 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
15 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) signs autographs for fans before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen on the field during an alumni celebration at halftime of the Raiders' preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) with his daughter before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) with his daughter before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) as the team is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) as the team is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 120

Raiderette Taylor performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
44 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
45 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
46 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
47 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
48 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
49 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 120

Raiderette Kennedy performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
56 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
57 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) as the team is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) as the team is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tatiana performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 120

Raiderette Tatiana performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
64 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
65 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
66 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The coin toss before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
67 / 120

The coin toss before the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
74 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
75 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
76 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
77 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
78 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
79 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
80 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
81 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends huddle before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
82 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends huddle before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
83 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
84 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
85 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
86 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
87 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
88 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle
89 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu after rushing for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
90 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu after rushing for a game-winning 86-yard touchdown after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
91 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field after the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
103 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 120

Signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
111 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
112 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) waits to take the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
113 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) waits to take the field before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
114 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) before the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
