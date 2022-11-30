Game Preview: Raiders preparing for rematch against the Chargers

Both the Raiders and Chargers are coming off down to the wire wins, as the Bolts defeated the Cardinals 25-24 last week in the game's final seconds. It could be another high-scoring affair between the division rivals. Both teams' offenses are among the top in the league – the Raiders rank seventh in total offense and the Chargers come in at 14th.

As Josh Jacobs comes off his history-making game, the Chargers will be challenged with containing the fourth-year running back. Though Los Angeles held Jacobs to 57 rushing yards in Week 1, the team has allowed an opposing running back to reach over 100 rushing yards in six out of their 12 games so far this season – including their two most recent matchups. If Jacobs, who tweaked his calf last week in practice, is good to go Sunday, he could help run the Raiders to another win.