Game Preview: Raiders preparing for rematch against the Chargers

Nov 29, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Rachel Gossen

After two games on the road that culminated in overtime wins, the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are back home to host division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5).

Also in Week 13, the Silver and Black will be sporting uniquely designed cleats based on their favorite charities and nonprofits through the league-wide initiative, My Cause My Cleats.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

TV: CBSGreg GumbelAdam Archuleta
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMHarry RuizDemian Reyes

What to watch for

Both the Raiders and Chargers are coming off down to the wire wins, as the Bolts defeated the Cardinals 25-24 last week in the game's final seconds. It could be another high-scoring affair between the division rivals. Both teams' offenses are among the top in the league – the Raiders rank seventh in total offense and the Chargers come in at 14th.

As Josh Jacobs comes off his history-making game, the Chargers will be challenged with containing the fourth-year running back. Though Los Angeles held Jacobs to 57 rushing yards in Week 1, the team has allowed an opposing running back to reach over 100 rushing yards in six out of their 12 games so far this season – including their two most recent matchups. If Jacobs, who tweaked his calf last week in practice, is good to go Sunday, he could help run the Raiders to another win.

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Chargers, 66-57-2, dating back to 1960. When the two teams met earlier this year in Week 1, the Chargers defeated the Silver and Black, 24-19, at SoFi Stadium.

Current stats

Following Week 12, the Raiders offense ranks seventh in the league in total offense (363.5 yards per game), eighth in passing (240.7 ypg), 13th in rushing (122.8 ypg) and 10th in points (24.1 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 27th in total defense (370.6 ypg), 26th in passing (253.0 ypg), 16th in rushing (117.6 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (25.1 ppg).

The Chargers rank 14th in total offense (348.0 ypg), sixth in passing (262.2 ypg), 30th in rushing (85.8 ypg) and 13th in points (22.9 ppg). Defensively, the Chargers rank 26th in total defense (368.7 ypg), 18th in passing (217.4 ypg), 28th in rushing (151.4 ypg) and 29th in points allowed (25.6 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 44 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
  • Adams needs one touchdown to surpass Calvin Johnson (83) for the fifth most receiving touchdowns in a player's first nine seasons.
  • QB Derek Carr needs 58 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs 5.5 sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years in the league.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs 393 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (4,638) for most rushing yards in franchise history through a player's first four seasons.
  • Jacobs needs 78 rushing yards to pass Marcus Allen (1,236) for the most rushing yards through 12 games in a season in franchise history.

Notable connections

  • Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and spent the first six years of his career with the team.
  • Raiders safety Roderic Teamer played one season with Los Angeles after signing with the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.
  • Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was drafted by the Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, spending four seasons with the team before he joined the Raiders mid-season.
  • Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack was drafted fifth overall by the Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft, spending four seasons with the team.
  • Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill played safety for the Raiders in 2005.
  • Chargers secondary coach Derrick Ansley served as the Raiders defensive back coach in 2018.

Photos: Raiders 2022 My Cause My Cleats

View the custom cleats Raiders players will be wearing for the NFL's 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign.

RB Brandon Bolden American Cancer Society
1 / 27

RB Brandon Bolden

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Matthew Butler Autism Awareness
2 / 27

DT Matthew Butler

Autism Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson A-Team Ministries
3 / 27

K Daniel Carlson

A-Team Ministries

Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr Valley Children's Healthcare
4 / 27

QB Derek Carr

Valley Children's Healthcare

Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole The Kenya Project
5 / 27

P AJ Cole

The Kenya Project

Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr. Cancer Awareness
6 / 27

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Cancer Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Stand Up for Pits Foundation
7 / 27

DE Maxx Crosby

Stand Up for Pits Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Divine Deablo Organization of Autism Research
8 / 27

LB Divine Deablo

Organization of Autism Research

Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Mission of Hope
9 / 27

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

Mission of Hope

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs Intellectual Disabilities
10 / 27

CB Nate Hobbs

Intellectual Disabilities

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Mack Hollins Thumbs Up Mission
11 / 27

WR Mack Hollins

Thumbs Up Mission

Las Vegas Raiders
FB Jakob Johnson Up Next International
12 / 27

FB Jakob Johnson

Up Next International

Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James American Cancer Society
13 / 27

C Andre James

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce Youth Health and Wellness
14 / 27

DE Malcolm Koonce

Youth Health and Wellness

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Luke Masterson Captains for Clean Water
15 / 27

LB Luke Masterson

Captains for Clean Water

Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller Children's Craniofacial Association
16 / 27

T Kolton Miller

Children's Craniofacial Association

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau No White Flags
17 / 27

TE Foster Moreau

No White Flags

Las Vegas Raiders
T Thayer Munford Jr. Anti-Bullying and Youth Health/Wellness
18 / 27

T Thayer Munford Jr.

Anti-Bullying and Youth Health/Wellness

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Denzel Perryman Autism Awareness
19 / 27

LB Denzel Perryman

Autism Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow Dabo Swinney's All-In Foundation
20 / 27

WR Hunter Renfrow

Dabo Swinney's All-In Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson American Cancer Society
21 / 27

CB Amik Robertson

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg The Fletcher Foundation
22 / 27

LS Trent Sieg

The Fletcher Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
QB Jarrett Stidham NEGU – Never Ever Give Up
23 / 27

QB Jarrett Stidham

NEGU – Never Ever Give Up

Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer Project Purple Butterfly
24 / 27

S Roderic Teamer

Project Purple Butterfly

Las Vegas Raiders
WR DJ Turner Cancer Awareness
25 / 27

WR DJ Turner

Cancer Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Kendal Vickers The Defensive Line Foundation
26 / 27

DT Kendal Vickers

The Defensive Line Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller USAA
27 / 27

TE Darren Waller

USAA

Las Vegas Raiders
