Head Coach Jack Del Rio Wraps Up Fast Friday

Q: What do you need to see from David Amerson from now until game time in order to play?

Coach Del Rio:"Well, he'll travel. He ran well enough on the side for it to be a consideration. Still doubtful which means what it means. The percentages are not great that he's going to play, but there's that possibility that remains. I don't want to make him out and then have him out there."

Q: What progress have you seen from Obi Melifonwu?

Coach Del Rio:"I think he's ready to help us. He's big, strong, fast and he cares a lot. Hopefully we can get him more involved this week and he can play well for us."

Q: Your secondary has been plagued by injuries this year. Have you as a coach ever gone through a situation like this?