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Head Coach Jack Del Rio Wraps Up Fast Friday

Nov 17, 2017 at 06:21 AM
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Here's the transcript from Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio's press conference.

Opening Statement:"Alright, Fast Friday. We had a good week of practice and need to travel well tomorrow. Business trip, go down there and play good football. We need to be smart and tough and play good football and come back with a win. Questions?"

Q: Did you see a similar intensity in this week of practice as the Miami week?

Coach Del Rio:"We've had good intensity. We've had good, purposeful work, a lot of solid preparation. Looking forward to going and competing down in Mexico on Sunday."

Q: What have you seen from Dexter McDonald in his increased time?

Coach Del Rio:"He's given us some snaps. He's been called on. He's part of the process of what we're trying to do in the back end. Using everybody that's available, trying to be as effective as possible."

Q: What do you need to see from David Amerson from now until game time in order to play?

Coach Del Rio:"Well, he'll travel. He ran well enough on the side for it to be a consideration. Still doubtful which means what it means. The percentages are not great that he's going to play, but there's that possibility that remains. I don't want to make him out and then have him out there."

Q: What progress have you seen from Obi Melifonwu?

Coach Del Rio:"I think he's ready to help us. He's big, strong, fast and he cares a lot. Hopefully we can get him more involved this week and he can play well for us."

Q: Your secondary has been plagued by injuries this year. Have you as a coach ever gone through a situation like this?

Coach Del Rio:"Things happen. You just have to plug in and coach up and move on. Nobody really cares. Bottom line as a team, we've had a good week of prep. The areas where we've had injuries are probably the two thinnest positions coming into the season. Linebackers and corners were the two spots that have really been hit the hardest and those were probably our two thinnest positions. Sometimes it goes that way, but we feel like we're practicing well. We're building our confidence. We'll get a great challenge this weekend to see where we are with arguably the best quarterback to play in at least the modern era."

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