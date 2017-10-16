Highlights From The Oakland Raiders Game Against The Los Angeles Chargers

Wide Receiver Seth Roberts
The Oakland Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, but the team showed some positive signs on defense. Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.'s group stood strong for most of the day, and held the Chargers at bay for a majority of the game, but was unable to hold off a last-second field goal to win the game.
While the Silver and Black lost, they showcased their playmaking ability with some highlight reel plays; let's take a look.
**Running back Marshawn Lynch got rolling early with this 15-yard rush.
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**Wide receiver Michael Crabtree opened up the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown.
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**Punter Marquette King celebrated after dropping a well-placed punt inside the 10-yard line.
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**Wide receiver Seth Roberts makes plays, plain and simple, and Sunday he hauled in an impressive catch.
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**Cornerback Dexter McDonald forced the Raiders lone turnover of the day.
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**Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson once again conveyed why his nickname is "Flash."
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**Here are all the highlights from the Raiders Week 6 matchup.
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