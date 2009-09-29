Hoist the Colors!

MSgt Perry Toro of the United States Air Force sent a photo home of a Raiders flag flying over an operations center in the Middle East.
MSgt Toro is the son of an Oakland Raiders Season Ticket Holder who passed the photo along to the Raiders organization.
Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway
The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams.
Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches
The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players and become Heads up Certified by USA Football.
Raiders host Nike 11-On event for Southern Nevada boys high school football teams
Sixteen Las Vegas area high school teams participated in the Nike 11-On at Valley High School.
Q&A: Aces star A'ja Wilson on the Raiders, visiting Allegiant Stadium and more
Raiders.com's Levi Edwards sat down with the 2020 WNBA MVP to catch up on the landscape of Las Vegas sports.
Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity
The 2021 Badlands Raiders edition Ford Bronco raised $275,000 for the two Las-Vegas based charities this past weekend.
Derek Carr embracing the Las Vegas community through the Golden Knights' playoff success
No. 4 has loved the electricity the Golden Knights have brought to the city — and can't wait for Raiders fans to emulate it.
Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' gets a hand from a couple of Raiders
Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen appear on latest episode of 'Bar Rescue' that aired Sunday night.
Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic
These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
Raiders honor veterans on Memorial Day
The Raiders Foundation expressed their gratitude to Share Village residents, many of which are veterans, by providing lunch and recognizing them for their service.
Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas launches The Defensive Line Foundation
The organization is 'dedicated to end the epidemic of youth suicide, especially for young people of color, by transforming the way we communicate and connect about mental health.'
Raiders honor Las Vegas educator who was named 2021 National Teacher of the Year
The Silver and Black honored Juliana Urtubey from Kermit R. Booker Sr. Elementary School, who was recently named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.