Raiders announce 2021 preseason schedule

May 21, 2021 at 01:00 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 preseason season schedule is below, the club announced Friday.

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV
Sat., Aug. 14 Seattle Seahawks 6:00 p.m. FOX 5 KVVU-TV
Sat., Aug. 21 at Los Angeles Rams 7:00 p.m. FOX 5 KVVU-TV
Sun., Aug. 29 at San Francisco 49ers 1:00 p.m. FOX 5 KVVU-TV

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular season contests and three preseason games, marking the first change to the season structure since the 1978 campaign ushered in an era of 16 regular season and four preseason contests. The Raiders will play three opponents from the NFC West and each game will be featured locally on FOX 5 KVVU-TV and Raider Nation Radio 920AM in Las Vegas.

The Silver and Black will open the preseason with their lone home contest against the Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas, marking the team's first-ever preseason matchup at Allegiant Stadium. This will be the 19th time overall and 15th consecutive season the two clubs have faced in exhibition action, while also marking the first time the Raiders have hosted since 2017.

The Raiders will then travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 2, marking the fourth consecutive year the two teams have met in the preseason. The Raiders hold a 13-9 lead in the all-time preseason series against the Rams.

In Week 3, the Raiders will conclude their preseason slate on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. It will mark the first time the two clubs have met in an exhibition contest since 2011 and the clubs' 40th overall matchup between each other in the preseason.

More details on the team's full schedule for the upcoming 2021 season can be found on Raiders.com/schedule.

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2021 opponents during the NFL's expanded 18-week season.

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (London): October 14, 2018
Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (London): October 14, 2018

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. PT Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. PT

Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. PT Last meeting in Santa Clara: November 1, 2018
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Santa Clara: November 1, 2018

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens - Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens - Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburg Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Pittsburg: November 8, 2015
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburg Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Pittsburg: November 8, 2015

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting in Inglewood: November 8, 2020
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting in Inglewood: November 8, 2020

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (London): October 6, 2019
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (London): October 6, 2019

Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in East Rutherford: November 10, 2013
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in East Rutherford: November 10, 2013

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (Thanksgiving) Last meeting in Arlington: November 28, 2013
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (Thanksgiving)

Last meeting in Arlington: November 28, 2013

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19 TBD Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19 TBD

Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020

