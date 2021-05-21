Raiders announce 2021 preseason schedule

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular season contests and three preseason games, marking the first change to the season structure since the 1978 campaign ushered in an era of 16 regular season and four preseason contests. The Raiders will play three opponents from the NFC West and each game will be featured locally on FOX 5 KVVU-TV and Raider Nation Radio 920AM in Las Vegas.

The Silver and Black will open the preseason with their lone home contest against the Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas, marking the team's first-ever preseason matchup at Allegiant Stadium. This will be the 19th time overall and 15th consecutive season the two clubs have faced in exhibition action, while also marking the first time the Raiders have hosted since 2017.

The Raiders will then travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 2, marking the fourth consecutive year the two teams have met in the preseason. The Raiders hold a 13-9 lead in the all-time preseason series against the Rams.

In Week 3, the Raiders will conclude their preseason slate on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. It will mark the first time the two clubs have met in an exhibition contest since 2011 and the clubs' 40th overall matchup between each other in the preseason.