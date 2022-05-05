Raiders Mailbag: First thoughts of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft class

Jeff Rose says:

"Thought we did very well. Best receiver in the game worth the first and second-round picks. Good looking guard with a chance to start in Dylan Parham."

Hindsight being 20/20, the Davante Adams trade looks even more genius now after the draft.

The Raiders traded their first and second-round picks to get an All-Pro receiver, and likely wouldn't have even gotten that position filled if they kept No. 22 overall. All of the top receivers in the draft class I believed the Silver and Black could've taken in Round 1 were gone before they would've been on the clock. So instead of trying to invest in a rookie receiver with potential, you get a proven star in the NFL reuniting with his college quarterback and best friend. Great move.

When the Raiders did make their first pick after trading down to No. 90, they got a solid guard in Dylan Parham. What makes Parham good is his speed and get off on the line of scrimmage. The Memphis Tiger played tight end and defensive end before gaining 60 pounds and switching to the offensive line. Even with the weight gain, he kept his fast instincts and athleticism, running a 4.93 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.