Raiders Mailbag: How can Davante Adams, offense make an impact?

Oct 25, 2023 at 01:51 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

D. Hackett from Texas asks:

"How can we get Davante Adams the ball more in this offense?"

It's not like Davante Adams doesn't get the ball. He's still the team leader in receptions and receiving yards this season.

While Adams is still getting touches, his volume has taken a dip the past few weeks. After averaging nearly 100 receiving yards and over eight catches the first four games of the season, he's averaged under 44 receiving yards and four catches over the past three. Both Adams and Head Coach Josh McDaniels have been vocal on the need to have No. 17 heavily involved in the offense.

"[W]e always try to get to the ball to our best guys," McDaniels said following the Week 7 loss. "Sometimes the defense plays things that take that opportunity away. Other times they don't. We've always been looking to try to do that and we'll continue to try to do that. Just so happened there was a handful of things in the game that we had opportunities to go ahead and get to [Adams]. They played defenses. Didn't double-team him, all the rest of it, take him away. We moved around some. But give those two credit, the quarterback [Brian Hoyer] and Tae. They got off to a decent start, then they started to do some things with the coverage."

With how good Adams is, of course he garners a lot of attention. There's only a handful of times a game he draws single coverage, usually finding himself shadowed by a free safety and/or linebacker. 

Other skill players will have to continue stepping up in order to keep defenses honest while covering Adams. Jakobi Meyers has been huge on the opposite side, leading the team in touchdown catches (five). Rookies Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker have also become factors in spreading out the offense, along with running backs Josh Jacobs, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah's abilities to catch passes out the backfield.

As the offense continues to open up, I expect so will Adams' opportunities to make plays.

Antwan Dejon says:

"Our defense needs to keep making plays, I'm liking that."

The Raiders defense hasn't been too shabby lately. They're currently in the top 10 of fewest passing yards allowed this season, with five interceptions and 15 sacks to boast as a group. On four occasions this season, they've held opposing offenses to three points or less in the fourth quarter.

The overall play of the defense has been a group effort, with the defensive line getting a consistent pass rush from Maxx Crosby, linebackers Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane excelling in run and pass defense, and safeties Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig limiting explosive plays.

Patrick Graham and his unit will have to get back in the lab this week after surrendering 30 points to the Chicago Bears. While they limited the Bears to 150 passing yards, the 173 rushing yards accumulated were the second-most the Silver and Black have allowed this season.

Defensive continuity will be huge against a Lions offense that's top five in total yardage, offensive plays and rushing touchdowns.

