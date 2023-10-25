Raiders Mailbag: How can Davante Adams, offense make an impact?

D. Hackett from Texas asks:

"How can we get Davante Adams the ball more in this offense?"

While Adams is still getting touches, his volume has taken a dip the past few weeks. After averaging nearly 100 receiving yards and over eight catches the first four games of the season, he's averaged under 44 receiving yards and four catches over the past three. Both Adams and Head Coach Josh McDaniels have been vocal on the need to have No. 17 heavily involved in the offense.

"[W]e always try to get to the ball to our best guys," McDaniels said following the Week 7 loss. "Sometimes the defense plays things that take that opportunity away. Other times they don't. We've always been looking to try to do that and we'll continue to try to do that. Just so happened there was a handful of things in the game that we had opportunities to go ahead and get to [Adams]. They played defenses. Didn't double-team him, all the rest of it, take him away. We moved around some. But give those two credit, the quarterback [Brian Hoyer] and Tae. They got off to a decent start, then they started to do some things with the coverage."