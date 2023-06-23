Raiders Mailbag: Position questions, offseason standouts and more

Randy Pittman from Missouri asks:

"Do you think Sincere McCormick will get a fair chance to make the team? His highlight reel looks great."

Sincere McCormick is an intriguing prospect. Before tearing his ACL last offseason, the Raiders were optimistic about the undrafted running back from UTSA. In 2021, he lead the Roadrunners to a 12–1 record and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Conference USA Championship Game after rushing for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries. He was also a two-time Offensive Player of the Year for the conference.

So far things have been looking good for McCormick in OTAs. While the running back room is loaded with Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, Brittain Brown and Austin Walter – I would say he has as good of a shot as any of them in Training Camp and the preseason.