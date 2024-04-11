Raiders Mailbag: Which Raiders legend would you add to this year's roster?

Shelby Mitchell said:

"Need the offensive line bulked up for sure."

The offensive line is returning four out of five starters, including Thayer Munford Jr. who started 10 games as swing tackle. There are still questions to be answered on who else the Raiders will bring in at guard and who will compete with Munford for the starting right tackle opportunity.

"You want to win now, you want to put the best team together now, but you also understand it's a process," Pierce said of building the O-line. "It's a process, and that's great question about the offensive line, because that's something that we still need to fill there, at that position. And there's 1,000 ways to do it, right? It's not always through free agency. There's a draft, and then there's other ways."