Quick Hits: Martin, Carr Discuss Day Four Of OTAs

May 29, 2018 at 04:49 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Oakland Raiders kicked off their fourth Organized Team Activity Tuesday, and the players were eager to get back to work. It was a beautiful day in Alameda, Calif., perfect for practice. Following practice, several players met with reporters to talk about, among other things, Head Coach Jon Gruden's intensity.

Here are the quick hits from their media sessions:

Quarterback Derek Carr

No. 4 shared how Gruden is trying to help him grow.

"He is trying to take it to another level of just making you uncomfortable, giving you the toughest looks. He wants you to throw the ball away. He doesn't want everything to be perfect every day. Game-like. It's been awesome. Just making smart decisions and doing those things every day, I think those are just some of the things that have stuck out the most about him."

He commended running back Doug Martin for his work ethic.

"He's been one of the hardest workers since we got here in Phase 1, hands down. He's been one of the guys out there that just every day sticks out doing something where you see why he's a Pro Bowler. I guess you don't see why he got let go, but you're thankful that we have him."

Running Back Doug Martin

Martin is grateful for his new opportunity with the Silver and Black.

"I just want to play for the Raiders and I want the Raiders to be successful. Playing for my hometown and playing for my family that's out here. Just show everybody that I can bounce back."

He talked about what it's been like running behind the Raiders dominant offensive line.

"A lot of big guys. As a running back, you'd love to run behind them. They've been doing an awesome job and they have been in the previous year. We just got two other big guys on the line, the rookies. They're learning the play book and they're going to come along real well."

Tight End Jared Cook

Cook said he feels rejuvenated with this coaching staff in place.

"You kind of enter it cautiously a little bit at first. But, I think he definitely has guys buying in. I mean, I bought in for sure, because he knows what he's talking about and you can tell a difference in a coach that knows what he's talking about and a coach that does not. He knows what he's talking about."

Fullback Keith Smith

The former San Jose State Spartan broke down what it's like being on special teams in Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia's scheme.

"Special teams is a lot about experience and trust. Especially with Bisaccia, he has a pretty hefty playbook. He's all about trust. If he doesn't trust you to do your job, then you're not going to be on the field. That's one thing that they bring: consistency. [Linebacker] Kyle [Wilber] is a great leader, especially within the special teams, even if he's not playing defense. He's a vocal dude. He's a guy of example. He's out here holding everybody accountable just like we are."

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Nick Martin is 'very excited' to block for new backfield tandem in Las Vegas

The former Houston Texans center addressed the media for the first time as a Raider Wednesday.
news

Quick Hits: Kenyan Drake says Gruden, Jacobs played a key role in his decision

After inking his contract, Drake spoke with reporters about his decision to join the Raiders, and why he feels like it's a strong fit.
news

Quick Hits: Donald Penn expresses gratitude to Raider Nation in his retirement

Here's some of the best quotes from Pro Bowl tackle Donald Penn's retirement press conference Monday.
news

Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock talks 2021 free agency

General Manager Mike Mayock describes how the Silver and Black will approach free agency this offseason.
news

The most memorable quotes from ESPN's 30 for 30 'Al Davis vs. The NFL'

There were no shortage of great soundbytes from Thursday night's documentary.
news

Quick Hits: Mike Mayock details Senior Bowl prep, the future of the Raiders and more

The Las Vegas Raiders GM spoke with Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal on Upon Further Review regarding the 2021 NFL offseason.
news

Quick Hits: Coach Gruden discusses the greatness of his tight ends

Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media on Wednesday, describing just how impressive Darren Waller, Jason Witten and Foster Moreau have been this season.
news

Coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther talk player growth prior to Week 10 AFC West Showdown

Thursday, Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson and Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther spoke with the media.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Connor Cook, and others recap their win over the Detroit Lions

Following the Oakland Raiders 16-10 win over the Detroit Lions, members of the team reflected on their performance.
news

Daryl Worley is looking to further his growth in Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther's system

The member of the Oakland Raiders secondary is looking forward to big things with the Silver and Black.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden compares center Rodney Hudson to Hall of Famer Jim Otto

The Raiders have been blessed with a handful of talented offensive linemen over the years, and they've got another one in center Rodney Hudson.
news

Entering Year Five, Derek Carr looks more assertive in the eyes of his teammates

Following practice Monday, members of the Silver and Black met with reporters.
Advertising