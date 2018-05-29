Quick Hits: Martin, Carr Discuss Day Four Of OTAs

The Oakland Raiders kicked off their fourth Organized Team Activity Tuesday, and the players were eager to get back to work. It was a beautiful day in Alameda, Calif., perfect for practice. Following practice, several players met with reporters to talk about, among other things, Head Coach Jon Gruden's intensity.

Here are the quick hits from their media sessions:

Quarterback Derek Carr

No. 4 shared how Gruden is trying to help him grow.

"He is trying to take it to another level of just making you uncomfortable, giving you the toughest looks. He wants you to throw the ball away. He doesn't want everything to be perfect every day. Game-like. It's been awesome. Just making smart decisions and doing those things every day, I think those are just some of the things that have stuck out the most about him."

He commended running back Doug Martin for his work ethic.

"He's been one of the hardest workers since we got here in Phase 1, hands down. He's been one of the guys out there that just every day sticks out doing something where you see why he's a Pro Bowler. I guess you don't see why he got let go, but you're thankful that we have him."

Running Back Doug Martin

Martin is grateful for his new opportunity with the Silver and Black.