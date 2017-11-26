Oakland Raiders Inactives Against The Denver Broncos

For the first time in over a month, the Oakland Raiders are back at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and will play host to their division rival, the Denver Broncos. Entering today's game, the Raiders hold a record of 4-6, but are still very much in the thick of things in the playoff hunt. The Broncos however are currently riding a six-game losing streak, and sit at the bottom at the AFC West with a record of 3-7. Last time these two teams collided at the OACC, the Silver and Black walked away with a 30-20 win on Sunday Night Football.