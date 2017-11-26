 Skip to main content
Advertising

Oakland Raiders Inactives Against The Denver Broncos

Nov 26, 2017 at 03:47 AM
112617-inactives-cp.JPG

For the first time in over a month, the Oakland Raiders are back at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and will play host to their division rival, the Denver Broncos. Entering today's game, the Raiders hold a record of 4-6, but are still very much in the thick of things in the playoff hunt. The Broncos however are currently riding a six-game losing streak, and sit at the bottom at the AFC West with a record of 3-7. Last time these two teams collided at the OACC, the Silver and Black walked away with a 30-20 win on Sunday Night Football.

Before today's action gets underway, here's a look at today's inactives.

Cornerback David Amerson

Quarterback  Connor Cook

Linebacker Shilique Calhoun

Defensive Tackle Darius Latham

Tackle David Sharpe

Defensive Lineman Jihad Ward

Tackle Jylan Ware

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Rookies and select veterans arrive for training camp

Jul 23, 2026

Take an exclusive look outside Intermountain Heath Performance Center as coaches, rookies and select veterans arrive for 2026 Training Camp.

video

Watch: Go time | Maxx Crosby, JPJ and rookies arrive for 2026 Training Camp

Jul 23, 2026

Watch as as rookies, select veterans and coaches arrive for 2026 Training Camp.

news

Raiders sign entirety of 2026 draft class

Jul 23, 2026

All 10 players in the Raiders' 2026 draft class have officially put pen to paper.

news

Raiders sign first-round pick QB Fernando Mendoza

Jul 23, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback spent his final college season at Indiana (2025) after three years at California (2022-24), appearing in 36 career games with 35 starts and completing 691-of-1,008 passing attempts for 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Special teams going through a rehaul

Jul 23, 2026

An active competition for starting kicker and long snapper will play out in training camp.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders special teams for 2026 in photos

Jul 23, 2026

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders special teams heading into 2026 Training Camp.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jermod McCoy

Jul 22, 2026

McCoy played in 25 career games with 18 starts and totaled 75 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions during his collegiate career.

news

2026 Position Breakdown: Competition and athleticism take center stage among defensive backs

Jul 21, 2026

The Silver and Black heavily invested into their secondary this offseason through four draft picks and a former All-Pro acquisition.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders defensive backs for 2026 in photos

Jul 21, 2026

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs heading into 2026 Training Camp.

news

Bandero Premium Tequila joins Raider Nation as the Official Tequila Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Jul 20, 2026

Bandero Tequila will enhance the fan experience through a series of premium brand integrations, including a signature cocktail featured throughout Allegiant Stadium.

news

Brock Bowers ranked No. 60 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

Jul 20, 2026

The Raiders Pro Bowl tight end earned a spot on the annual list for a second consecutive year.

news

3 under-the-radar storylines for Raiders 2026 Training Camp

Jul 17, 2026

Paul Gutierrez dials in on three special teams storylines to know before camp starts.

View All
Advertising