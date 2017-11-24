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Oakland Raiders Week 12 Injury Report: Amerson Out For Battle With Denver Broncos

Nov 24, 2017 at 05:00 AM
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Here's the Oakland Raiders injury report.

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBDavid AmersonFootDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
WRJohnny HoltonConcussionDid not part.Did not part.LimitedQuestionable
LBBruce IrvinNot injury relatedDid not part.------
GGabe JacksonAnkleDid not part.Did not part.LimitedQuestionable
LBCory JamesKneeLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
DEKhalil MackNot injury relatedDid not part.------
TMarshall NewhouseHip/QuadLimitedFullFull--
WRCordarrelle PattersonHip(not listed)LimitedDid not part.Questionable

Here's the Denver Broncos injury report.

PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DEAdam GotsisAnkleDid not part.Did not part.LimitedQuestionable
TEJeff HeuermanKneeDid not part.LimitedLimitedQuestionable
OLBShane RayWrist/AnkleDid not part.LimitedLimitedQuestionable
WREmmanuel SandersAnkleDid not part.LimitedLimitedQuestionable
CBAqib TalibShoulderDid not part.FullFull--
NTDomata Peko Sr.Not injury related--Did not part.Did not part.Questionable

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