Oakland Raiders Week 12 Injury Report: Amerson Out For Battle With Denver Broncos

Here's the Oakland Raiders injury report.
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|David Amerson
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Johnny Holton
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Bruce Irvin
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|--
|--
|--
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Cory James
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|DE
|Khalil Mack
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|--
|--
|--
|T
|Marshall Newhouse
|Hip/Quad
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|--
|WR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Hip
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Questionable
Here's the Denver Broncos injury report.
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Adam Gotsis
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE
|Jeff Heuerman
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|OLB
|Shane Ray
|Wrist/Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|CB
|Aqib Talib
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|--
|NT
|Domata Peko Sr.
|Not injury related
|--
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable