Oakland Raiders Week 7 Injury Report: Conley And Newhouse Out Against Chiefs

Here's the Oakland Raiders Injury Report:
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|Shin
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|--
|LB
|Cory James
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Marquel Lee
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|T
|Marshall Newhouse
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|FB/RB
|Jamize Olawale
|Concussion
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|--
Here's the Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report:
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|RB
|Charcandrick West
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|DE
|Allen Bailey
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|G
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Out
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|C
|Mitch Morse
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Out
|S
|Steven Terrell
|Concussion
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Neck
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--