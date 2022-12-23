Pick Six: Davante Adams celebrating his birthday, plus Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary game

6. Let it snow

The weather in Pittsburgh has developed into a huge storyline going into Saturday's game.

Multiple weather reports forecast it to be less than 10 degrees in Pittsburgh at kickoff, with a chance of snow and 30 mile per hour wind gusts. It will be the the coldest weather game the team has played in so far this season.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the team is fired up for the challenge.

"Playing in the cold is a little bit different," said Maxx Crosby. "You're a little bit more uncomfortable, but that's what football is all about. It's about playing football in rough environments. And it's not something I'm new to. I played at Eastern Michigan, so [I'm] used to the cold. I'm looking forward to it, it will be a lot of fun. Hopefully, we get some snow and it gets a little wild out there.