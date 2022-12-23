Pick Six: Davante Adams celebrating his birthday, plus Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary game

Dec 23, 2022 at 03:28 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Happy B-day Tae

Saturday's game will mean even more to Davante Adams, as he'll be playing on his birthday.

The 2023 Pro Bowler turns 30 this Saturday, and seems to be in the holiday spirit ahead of traveling to Pittsburgh. The Raiders have won four of their last five games, with Adams contributing 491 receiving yards and four touchdowns in that five-game stretch. Last season, he went for 114 receiving yards on 10 catches and two touchdowns on Christmas Day.

"It will be cool, definitely. I'm sure it will be enjoyable to be out there with my brothers," Adams said of playing on his birthday. "This is my extended family, so it will be good to go out there and go to war with them."

2. Rest easy, Mr. Harris

The game of football lost a legendary player. A man largely responsible for the Immaculate Reception play that Saturday's game will commemorate the 50th anniversary of.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris passed away Wednesday at 72 years old. The Steelers running back memorably caught a deflected pass in the 1972 AFC Divisional playoff game between the Raiders and Steelers, and ran it to the end zone for the Pittsburgh win. Despite the controversy and mystery behind the play, it stands the test of time in NFL history, and began one of the biggest rivalries in football between the Silver and Black and the Steel Curtain.

"He obviously was an iconic player. Hall of Fame player and a great ambassador for our game and the league," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said about the late Franco Harris. "We know what this weekend is the anniversary of, and obviously, he played a significant role in the Immaculate Reception."

3. Who are the next men up?

The Silver and Black's bill of health going into Saturday is still in question.

Starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will miss his third straight game with a knee injury, while starting offensive guards Alex Bars and Dylan Parham are questionable. If Bars and Parham aren't able to suit up, the team may depend on Hroniss Grasu and Jordan Meredith once again.

Additionally, starting defensive tackle Andrew Billings is trending in the right direction, after being a limited participant in practice all week. In his last game action in Week 12, he recorded one sack, two quarterback hits and four total tackles.

4. Running toward history

Josh Jacobs, the league leader in scrimmage yards, continues to embark on more Raiders history going into Saturday's game.

The Silver and Black running back needs 265 rushing yards to break the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985) and five rushing touchdowns to break the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (Pete Banaszak, 1975).

He's also only five rushing yards away from 1,500 on the season, which would make him and Marcus Allen the only Raiders to record 1,500 rushing yard seasons.

5. Last time around...

Including the playoffs, the Raiders hold a 17-13 all-time record over the Steelers.

The Raiders have been victorious in their previous two matchups against Pittsburgh, including a 26-17 Week 2 win last season. In that game, Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

6. Let it snow

The weather in Pittsburgh has developed into a huge storyline going into Saturday's game.

Multiple weather reports forecast it to be less than 10 degrees in Pittsburgh at kickoff, with a chance of snow and 30 mile per hour wind gusts. It will be the the coldest weather game the team has played in so far this season.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the team is fired up for the challenge.

"Playing in the cold is a little bit different," said Maxx Crosby. "You're a little bit more uncomfortable, but that's what football is all about. It's about playing football in rough environments. And it's not something I'm new to. I played at Eastern Michigan, so [I'm] used to the cold. I'm looking forward to it, it will be a lot of fun. Hopefully, we get some snow and it gets a little wild out there.

"The Raiders, Steelers, playing in the cold – you can't ask for anything better than that."

