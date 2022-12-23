What They're Saying: Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'can't say enough' about Chandler Jones

Dec 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Pittsburgh Steelers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 16 matchup.

On DE Chandler Jones:

"Can't say enough about Chandler Jones. Not only his body of work at the present date, but his collective body of work. He's a generational guy. He often times doesn't get that type of credit. … He's had a solid career in a couple of different cities." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Related Links

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Crosby, man, has got a ridiculous motor. He's been highly productive." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

On RB Josh Jacobs:

"Jacobs is a really good running back. They've been feeding him a lot this year." – Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

"Jacobs is spectacular. He's got great vision and patience. He's got a very good leg drive and power once he hits it. His power almost always falls forward. He wins DB confrontations; he wins linebacker confrontations. He's got short-area bursts. He can jump cut laterally. His lateral movement is excellent. He's good at inside interior runs. He's good at perimeter runs. " – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

On QB Derek Carr:

"He does a really good job of spreading the ball around." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

"Derek Carr's a really good quarterback. Can get the ball to his playmakers." – Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

On WR Davante Adams:

"He's a dynamic guy. I wouldn't say you could technically take away a dynamic guy like that." – Steelers S Terrell Edmunds

"To deny him, I think, is not realistic. I'd imagine most of the people that play the Vegas Raiders understand that he's going to get the ball." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

On WR Hunter Renfrow:

"Hunter Renfrow is one of the best in the business on the interior and winning interior matchups." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Steelers

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, view photos from past matchups between the two teams.

Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.
1 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.
2 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
3 / 61

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
4 / 61

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) sacks the quarterback during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
5 / 61

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) sacks the quarterback during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Los Angeles Raiders lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
6 / 61

The Los Angeles Raiders lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive back Vann McElroy (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 61

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive back Vann McElroy (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard Dave Dalby (50) go to block as quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 61

Los Angeles Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard Dave Dalby (50) go to block as quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) hands the ball off to to running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 61

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) hands the ball off to to running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Curt Marsh (60) blocks during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
10 / 61

Los Angeles Raiders guard Curt Marsh (60) blocks during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 61

Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders punter Ray Guy (8) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 61

Los Angeles Raiders punter Ray Guy (8) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
13 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Roland Williams (86) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
14 / 61

Oakland Raiders tight end Roland Williams (86) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
15 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
16 / 61

Oakland Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
17 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
18 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Lorenzo Bromell (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
19 / 61

Oakland Raiders defensive end Lorenzo Bromell (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
20 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
21 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
22 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (85) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
23 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (85) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
24 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) blocks as quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
25 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) blocks as quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
26 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 61

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 61

Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 61

Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 61

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) blocks as running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) blocks as running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Gary Russell (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
32 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Gary Russell (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
33 / 61

Oakland Raiders defensive end Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
34 / 61

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
35 / 61

Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
36 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
37 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
38 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
39 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
40 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
41 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
42 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
44 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 61

Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 61

Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
48 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
49 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
50 / 61

Oakland Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes for a 93-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
51 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes for a 93-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
52 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
53 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Curtis Lofton (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
54 / 61

Oakland Raiders linebacker Curtis Lofton (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 61

Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 61

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 61

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
58 / 61

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
59 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
60 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
61 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Patriots talk going up against a Raiders leader they know well

Take a look at what New England Patriots' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 15 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: 'Their record doesn't at all reflect what a good football team they are,' notes Sean McVay

Take a look at what Los Angeles Rams' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 14 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chargers game-planning to potentially face 'dangerous' Josh Jacobs

Take a look at what Los Angeles Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 13 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Geno Smith knows Denzel Perryman's 'passion for the game' well

Take a look at what Seattle Seahawks' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 12 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Broncos' Pat Surtain II talks going up against 'savvy' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 11 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Colts not taking matchup against 'competitive' Raiders lightly

Take a look at what Indianapolis Colts' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Jaguars preparing for an 'athlete playing receiver' in Davante Adams

See what Jacksonville Jaguars' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Saints take note of Josh Jacobs and his 'powerful style'

Read through for what New Orleans Saints' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Texans' Lovie Smith acknowledges challenge in facing 'relentless' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Houston Texans' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Chiefs readying for 'hard-nosed' game against Raiders

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 5 matchup.

news

What They're Saying: Broncos talk divisional competition, 'dominant' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 4 matchup.

Advertising