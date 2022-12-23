What They're Saying: Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'can't say enough' about Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Pittsburgh Steelers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 16 matchup.
On DE Chandler Jones:
"Can't say enough about Chandler Jones. Not only his body of work at the present date, but his collective body of work. He's a generational guy. He often times doesn't get that type of credit. … He's had a solid career in a couple of different cities." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"Crosby, man, has got a ridiculous motor. He's been highly productive." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
On RB Josh Jacobs:
"Jacobs is a really good running back. They've been feeding him a lot this year." – Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick
"Jacobs is spectacular. He's got great vision and patience. He's got a very good leg drive and power once he hits it. His power almost always falls forward. He wins DB confrontations; he wins linebacker confrontations. He's got short-area bursts. He can jump cut laterally. His lateral movement is excellent. He's good at inside interior runs. He's good at perimeter runs. " – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
On QB Derek Carr:
"He does a really good job of spreading the ball around." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
"Derek Carr's a really good quarterback. Can get the ball to his playmakers." – Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick
On WR Davante Adams:
"He's a dynamic guy. I wouldn't say you could technically take away a dynamic guy like that." – Steelers S Terrell Edmunds
"To deny him, I think, is not realistic. I'd imagine most of the people that play the Vegas Raiders understand that he's going to get the ball." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
On WR Hunter Renfrow:
"Hunter Renfrow is one of the best in the business on the interior and winning interior matchups." – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin
