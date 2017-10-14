Q&A: Running Back Jalen Richard Shares Bucket List

Where is your favorite place to travel?Louisiana
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?Applied behavior analysis
Who is the most influential person in your life?Father
Which player did you enjoy watching when you were growing up?Emmitt Smith
What's something on your bucket list?Visit Tahoe
Who's the funniest guy on the team?Marshawn Lynch
What's your favorite movie?Purple Rain
What's your favorite video game?Madden
Who is the best dressed on the team?Myself
Who on the team has the best car?David Amerson
What's your biggest fear?Bugs that fly
How do you spend your off day?Relax and watch tv
If you could have lunch with anyone in history, who would you choose?Colonel Charles Young
What's your favorite football memory?First carry in New Orleans
What is one thing most people don't know about you?I play trumpet and I'm learning guitar