Q&A: Running Back Jalen Richard Shares Bucket List

Where is your favorite place to travel?Louisiana

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?Applied behavior analysis

Who is the most influential person in your life?Father

Which player did you enjoy watching when you were growing up?Emmitt Smith

What's something on your bucket list?Visit Tahoe

Who's the funniest guy on the team?Marshawn Lynch

What's your favorite movie?Purple Rain

What's your favorite video game?Madden

Who is the best dressed on the team?Myself

Who on the team has the best car?David Amerson

What's your biggest fear?Bugs that fly

How do you spend your off day?Relax and watch tv

If you could have lunch with anyone in history, who would you choose?Colonel Charles Young

What's your favorite football memory?First carry in New Orleans