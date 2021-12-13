Quick Hits: Bisaccia touches on moving forward after loss to Chiefs

After a tough divisional loss to the Chiefs, there is little time for the Raiders to dwell on the game as they face the Cleveland Browns next on a short week.
Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia met with the media on Monday and discussed multiple topics from turnovers to the effect of injuries week-to-week. Here are the best soundbites from Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia's Monday media availability.
On moving forward from Sunday's loss:
"We're all disappointed. I'm not big on frustration, I think it's a wasted emotion. I'm just trying to look at, from my perspective, as coaches, what we can do better, how we can help them, put them in better situations or better positions to help them play a little bit better. … I think all the emotions are just feelings that we have of what we didn't do very well and how we'd like to fix them."
On the effect injuries have week-to-week:
"I anticipate playing with a different team every week. That's kind of what happens. … We're always going to try to put players in competitive situations. All of a sudden, we have Malcolm Koonce playing. All of a sudden, we have Divine Deablo playing. All of a sudden, we've dressed some different guys offensive line wise and they've gotten some different snaps. So, we'll see how that shakes out. But I always think there's changes from week-to-week in our league."
On turnovers against Kansas City:
"Any time you go into a game, and you turn the ball over five times and you fumble the ball like that by our good players – it's very uncharacteristic of Hunter [Renfrow] to put the ball on the ground or Foster [Moreau] to put the ball on the ground, and certainly Josh [Jacobs] as well. I think when you do that, you kind of dull your senses a little bit as to what's going on."
On the development of the offensive line:
"We've had some adjustments and some positional changes up front as we've gone through the season, and we've lost some guards at this particular point as we've gone through the season. So, we are looking at that as well and I think we like to anticipate that hopefully we can sew that up a little bit and play a little bit better."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.