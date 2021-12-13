Quick Hits: Bisaccia touches on moving forward after loss to Chiefs

Dec 13, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Rachel Gossen

After a tough divisional loss to the Chiefs, there is little time for the Raiders to dwell on the game as they face the Cleveland Browns next on a short week.

Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia met with the media on Monday and discussed multiple topics from turnovers to the effect of injuries week-to-week. Here are the best soundbites from Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia's Monday media availability.

On moving forward from Sunday's loss:

"We're all disappointed. I'm not big on frustration, I think it's a wasted emotion. I'm just trying to look at, from my perspective, as coaches, what we can do better, how we can help them, put them in better situations or better positions to help them play a little bit better. … I think all the emotions are just feelings that we have of what we didn't do very well and how we'd like to fix them."

On the effect injuries have week-to-week:

"I anticipate playing with a different team every week. That's kind of what happens. … We're always going to try to put players in competitive situations. All of a sudden, we have Malcolm Koonce playing. All of a sudden, we have Divine Deablo playing. All of a sudden, we've dressed some different guys offensive line wise and they've gotten some different snaps. So, we'll see how that shakes out. But I always think there's changes from week-to-week in our league."

On turnovers against Kansas City:

"Any time you go into a game, and you turn the ball over five times and you fumble the ball like that by our good players – it's very uncharacteristic of Hunter [Renfrow] to put the ball on the ground or Foster [Moreau] to put the ball on the ground, and certainly Josh [Jacobs] as well. I think when you do that, you kind of dull your senses a little bit as to what's going on."

On the development of the offensive line:

"We've had some adjustments and some positional changes up front as we've gone through the season, and we've lost some guards at this particular point as we've gone through the season. So, we are looking at that as well and I think we like to anticipate that hopefully we can sew that up a little bit and play a little bit better."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chiefs - Week 14

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

A view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 82

A view of Arrowhead Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A NFL towel in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 82

A NFL towel in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
3 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Air is pumped into a football in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 82

Air is pumped into a football in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the bench before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
11 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (14) during warm ups before the regular season away game.
15 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (14) during warm ups before the regular season away game.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
20 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
23 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders football on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
24 / 82

A Las Vegas Raiders football on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
25 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 82

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
29 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
30 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
31 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and linebackers coach Richard Smith before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
32 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and linebackers coach Richard Smith before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton (57) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
33 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton (57) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) talks to the defensive line in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
35 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) talks to the defensive line in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
36 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
37 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 82

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
39 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
40 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
41 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
42 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
43 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
44 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Kansas City Chiefs.
45 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
46 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
47 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
48 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
49 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
51 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
52 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
53 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
54 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
55 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
56 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
57 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
58 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
59 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
60 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
61 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
62 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
63 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
64 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
65 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
66 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
67 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
68 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
69 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
70 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
71 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
72 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
74 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
75 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
76 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
77 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
78 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to block a PAT during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
79 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to block a PAT during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
80 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
81 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
82 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
