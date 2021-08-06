Quick Hits: Carl Nassib addresses media for the first time since coming out as gay

On the level of competition in the defensive line room:

"Great competition. Maxx [Crosby] and Yan [Yannick Ngakoue] and Cle [Clelin Ferrell] and Malc [Malcolm Koonce] and Gerri [Green]; they do stuff that I'm trying to copy them, they are trying to copy me. And I can sometimes kind of get offended when they take my move, but then I'm like, 'Alright, I got to take yours now.' So, competition only makes you better. Complacency really doesn't do anything for you in football or in life, so I love the competition. We're all trying to get out there. We don't want to have any fall off between any rotation of guys. So, it's been great."