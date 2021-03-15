Quick Hits: Donald Penn expresses gratitude to Raider Nation in his retirement

Mar 15, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The end of the road has come for Donald Penn.

Penn announced his retirement Monday afternoon at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson after a 14-year NFL career stretching 194 games with 189 starts, 66 of those games while in the Silver and Black. During his five-year run with the Raiders, Penn was a two-time Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017.

Here's some of the best quotes from Penn's swan song as a Raider, after signing a one-day contract to end his career with the franchise.

On his desire to retire as a Raider:

"Growing up a Raider fan, playing for my team I grew up with... It just felt right to do it with the Raiders, and especially with Gruden being here. Coaching me in Tampa and still being here today, it just felt right."

The toughest thing to deal with toward the end of his career:

"Watching games was probably the toughest because you see some guys out there, I'm like, 'Man, I can do that. I can do that. I can do way better than that. I can do that.' That's probably the hardest part, watching football games and seeing some guys getting ran through, and I'm like, 'Man, why am I sitting on the couch? I can still do that.'"

On his fondest memory as a Raider:

"My greatest memory is when we clinched our playoff spot against San Diego in San Diego, and we knew we made the playoffs. And I felt like I did what I said. I'm always a man: If I say I'm going to do something I try my hardest to do it, and I felt like I accomplished what I wanted, and we brought the Raiders back on top."

Penn expressing his appreciation for his alma mater of Utah State:

"Man, I appreciate all the support from back in college days and Utah State, we are looking good. I'm retired now, so I'll be up there catching some games once COVID clears up, but let's keep it going. I'm really proud of how the University is doing and how the football team is playing. And just thank you guys for all the support and for everybody that followed my career, thank you. I hope I made you guys proud."

Photos: Behind-the-scenes of Donald Penn's retirement with the Silver and Black

After 14 years in the NFL, Donald Penn visited the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters to sign a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Silver and Black.

Tackle Donald Penn waits to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
1 / 9

Tackle Donald Penn waits to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A special Raiders' alumni chair in the room where tackle Donald Penn signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
2 / 9

A special Raiders' alumni chair in the room where tackle Donald Penn signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Tackle Donald Penn's son waits for his dad to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
3 / 9

Tackle Donald Penn's son waits for his dad to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Tackle Donald Penn's daughter waits for her dad to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
4 / 9

Tackle Donald Penn's daughter waits for her dad to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Tackle Donald Penn's dad wears a custom jersey as his son signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
5 / 9

Tackle Donald Penn's dad wears a custom jersey as his son signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden hugs tackle Donald Penn before Penn signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
6 / 9

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden hugs tackle Donald Penn before Penn signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Tackle Donald Penn signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
7 / 9

Tackle Donald Penn signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Tackle Donald Penn sits in Cox Studios after signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
8 / 9

Tackle Donald Penn sits in Cox Studios after signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Tackle Donald Penn sits in Cox Studios after signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
9 / 9

Tackle Donald Penn sits in Cox Studios after signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock talks 2021 free agency

General Manager Mike Mayock describes how the Silver and Black will approach free agency this offseason.
news

The most memorable quotes from ESPN's 30 for 30 'Al Davis vs. The NFL'

There were no shortage of great soundbytes from Thursday night's documentary.
news

Quick Hits: Mike Mayock details Senior Bowl prep, the future of the Raiders and more

The Las Vegas Raiders GM spoke with Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal on Upon Further Review regarding the 2021 NFL offseason.
news

Quick Hits: Coach Gruden discusses the greatness of his tight ends

Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media on Wednesday, describing just how impressive Darren Waller, Jason Witten and Foster Moreau have been this season.
news

Coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther talk player growth prior to Week 10 AFC West Showdown

Thursday, Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson and Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther spoke with the media.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Connor Cook, and others recap their win over the Detroit Lions

Following the Oakland Raiders 16-10 win over the Detroit Lions, members of the team reflected on their performance.
news

Daryl Worley is looking to further his growth in Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther's system

The member of the Oakland Raiders secondary is looking forward to big things with the Silver and Black.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden compares center Rodney Hudson to Hall of Famer Jim Otto

The Raiders have been blessed with a handful of talented offensive linemen over the years, and they've got another one in center Rodney Hudson.
news

Entering Year Five, Derek Carr looks more assertive in the eyes of his teammates

Following practice Monday, members of the Silver and Black met with reporters.
news

Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther talks cornerbacks: "The corner job is wide open"

The Oakland Raiders cornerbacks are locked into an open competition.
news

When the pads come on Sunday, members of the Raiders offense will be ready

Just six weeks away from the start of Week 1, the players are itching to put the pads on and hit someone.
Advertising