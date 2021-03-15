Quick Hits: Donald Penn expresses gratitude to Raider Nation in his retirement

The end of the road has come for Donald Penn.
Penn announced his retirement Monday afternoon at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson after a 14-year NFL career stretching 194 games with 189 starts, 66 of those games while in the Silver and Black. During his five-year run with the Raiders, Penn was a two-time Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017.
Here's some of the best quotes from Penn's swan song as a Raider, after signing a one-day contract to end his career with the franchise.
On his desire to retire as a Raider:
"Growing up a Raider fan, playing for my team I grew up with... It just felt right to do it with the Raiders, and especially with Gruden being here. Coaching me in Tampa and still being here today, it just felt right."
The toughest thing to deal with toward the end of his career:
"Watching games was probably the toughest because you see some guys out there, I'm like, 'Man, I can do that. I can do that. I can do way better than that. I can do that.' That's probably the hardest part, watching football games and seeing some guys getting ran through, and I'm like, 'Man, why am I sitting on the couch? I can still do that.'"
On his fondest memory as a Raider:
"My greatest memory is when we clinched our playoff spot against San Diego in San Diego, and we knew we made the playoffs. And I felt like I did what I said. I'm always a man: If I say I'm going to do something I try my hardest to do it, and I felt like I accomplished what I wanted, and we brought the Raiders back on top."
Penn expressing his appreciation for his alma mater of Utah State:
"Man, I appreciate all the support from back in college days and Utah State, we are looking good. I'm retired now, so I'll be up there catching some games once COVID clears up, but let's keep it going. I'm really proud of how the University is doing and how the football team is playing. And just thank you guys for all the support and for everybody that followed my career, thank you. I hope I made you guys proud."
