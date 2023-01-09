Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels, Raiders reflect on the 2022 season

On his self evaluation process as a playcaller and leader:

"I think No. 1 is going back through ... What was I doing? What was I responsible for? How productive was I in my role in terms of the things that I was really responsible for in that regard? I'm obviously responsible for everything, but I think in terms of the individual hats that I try to wear, look at those things and see if they were as productive as we need them to be. I think listening to other people is really important at this time of the year. There's a lot of other people that see me on a daily basis, I think that's true for everybody. That's what I'm going to try to do with our coaches and that's what I'm going to try to do for myself is listen to other people. They give me great feedback; they did all year long."