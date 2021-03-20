Quick Hits: Kenyan Drake says Gruden, Jacobs played a key role in his decision

Head Coach Jon Gruden's offense just became a little more dynamic.

Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of running back Kenyan Drake, and will add him to an already loaded running back room. The former University of Alabama tailback is joining forces with Josh Jacobs, also a former member of Nick Saban's squad. After inking his contract, Drake spoke with reporters about his decision to join the Raiders, and why he feels like it's a strong fit.

Here are the best quotes from his conference call:

Drake shared that Gruden and Josh Jacobs played a major role in his decision.

"Coach Gruden was just head and shoulders above everybody in terms of interest in my ability to kind of come in and be a playmaker in a lot of facets of the game, and I really relished in that opportunity to kind of come here and be able to play with Josh because I respect his game a lot, and I'm sure the feeling is mutual. Obviously, we have our alma mater to thank for that, in Roll Tide Alabama, so I feel like I had to jump at the opportunity to play with him and to be used in a multitude of ways to be able to just get the ball and make plays for this team."

Drake broke down what stands out to him about Jacobs' game.

"Watching Josh from a distance, he's been doing great things his first couple years in the league. Pro Bowl last year, even with missing a few games, so his talent is limitless, and I look forward to watching closely to see how he continues to develop his game and just excited to play with him and obviously represent our school."

He revealed pieces of Gruden's plan to implement him in the offense.