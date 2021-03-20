Quick Hits: Kenyan Drake says Gruden, Jacobs played a key role in his decision

Head Coach Jon Gruden's offense just became a little more dynamic.
Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of running back Kenyan Drake, and will add him to an already loaded running back room. The former University of Alabama tailback is joining forces with Josh Jacobs, also a former member of Nick Saban's squad. After inking his contract, Drake spoke with reporters about his decision to join the Raiders, and why he feels like it's a strong fit.
Here are the best quotes from his conference call:
Drake shared that Gruden and Josh Jacobs played a major role in his decision.
"Coach Gruden was just head and shoulders above everybody in terms of interest in my ability to kind of come in and be a playmaker in a lot of facets of the game, and I really relished in that opportunity to kind of come here and be able to play with Josh because I respect his game a lot, and I'm sure the feeling is mutual. Obviously, we have our alma mater to thank for that, in Roll Tide Alabama, so I feel like I had to jump at the opportunity to play with him and to be used in a multitude of ways to be able to just get the ball and make plays for this team."
Drake broke down what stands out to him about Jacobs' game.
"Watching Josh from a distance, he's been doing great things his first couple years in the league. Pro Bowl last year, even with missing a few games, so his talent is limitless, and I look forward to watching closely to see how he continues to develop his game and just excited to play with him and obviously represent our school."
He revealed pieces of Gruden's plan to implement him in the offense.
"Well, with my abilities, just being a starter quote on quote isn't something that is a high priority in terms of being out there for however many plays. What coach Gruden said that how he was going to use me was just being on the field in a multitude of ways, playing receiver, playing running back. Just having the ability to kind of use my versatility as a weapon in the open field is something that really spoke to me, and to kind of share that role with Josh and him being obviously such a capable back, I feel like it spells success for this team."
Over his five-year career, the versatile running back has appeared in 77 contests with 37 starts, totaling 695 rushing attempts for 3,130 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Drake considers the Raiders one of the premier franchises in NFL history.
"The Raiders organization in a whole is obviously a very premier and prestigious football team, organization in general. It's something that I've watched from afar. The Silver and Black is something that is just clean and pristine to me. Black is my favorite color and like I mentioned off camera, I think I look really good in it. So, the fact that I'm here, I can help this team win games most importantly, but also look good doing it. I feel like that's the best of both worlds."
He explained how he'll intend to lead by example.
"I'm not necessarily the most rah-rah type of person. I just kind of go about my business, try to lead by example. Obviously, living in Miami when I was younger, I had a lot of fun and I was able to kind of learn as I went and as I experienced. Now being 27 years old, sixth year in the league, in Vegas, obviously a high-lifestyle type of area, it's just going to give me a better idea of how-to kind of maneuver and have fun but obviously exude a lot of professionalism."