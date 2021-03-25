Quick Hits: Nick Martin is 'very excited' to block for new backfield tandem in Las Vegas

Initial thoughts of the city of Las Vegas:

"Yeah, I've been out here a few times. We passed out here when I was kid going to the Grand Canyon, but it's exciting. You see all the billboards, you see the rumblings, the jerseys everywhere, the hats, the stadium. I mean, the facilities here are just unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it, especially in the NFL. So, it's very exciting. I'm very excited to be a part of this."