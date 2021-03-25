Quick Hits: Nick Martin is 'very excited' to block for new backfield tandem in Las Vegas

The Silver and Black were able to sign another big piece upfront to their rebuilding offensive line.

Nick Martin comes to the Las Vegas Raiders after spending five seasons with the Houston Texans, the team that signed him out of Notre Dame. In his time in Houston, he displayed good health and consistency on their offensive line, playing all 16 games for three consecutive seasons. He also helped the offense finish fourth in the league with 283.6 passing yards per game last season. Martin has established himself as a proven pass blocker and will be a key asset in protecting Derek Carr who is coming off a career season.

Here's the best quotes from his conference call from the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center Wednesday.

On what made him decide to sign with the Raiders:

"Coach [Tom] Cable, he's made a footprint in this league as a great offensive line coach. That got me really fired up. Greg Olson as an OC [offensive coordinator], same thing. He's done a lot in the league. [Head] Coach Jon Gruden, you can just tell everyone loves ball here and that's my passion. I love football and I'm very excited to be a part of it."

On his versatility across the offensive line:

"I played guard in college and early in my career in Houston I would kind of flop around a little bit there. So, yeah, it still is and whatever I can do to help this organization I'm willing to do."

On the opportunity to run block for Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake:

"I'm very excited. You see those guys run, obviously, both of them have had so much success in this league and it's always fun to see guys scrape and claw for those extra yards. Makes you want to block for them and keep grinding every yard at a time. So, it's very exciting to be able to have the opportunity to block for those guys."

On becoming a locker room leader for the Raiders:

"I've played over 60 games in this league. I'm going to bring some leadership to this team and the o-line room and everything. But at the same time, like I said, it's an opportunity to attack every day and just get better one day at a time and try to play some good football."

Initial thoughts of the city of Las Vegas:

"Yeah, I've been out here a few times. We passed out here when I was kid going to the Grand Canyon, but it's exciting. You see all the billboards, you see the rumblings, the jerseys everywhere, the hats, the stadium. I mean, the facilities here are just unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it, especially in the NFL. So, it's very exciting. I'm very excited to be a part of this."

Photos: New Raiders C Nick Martin

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders center Nick Martin. Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club.

