Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from the final week of OTAs

Solomon Thomas on bringing leadership and a winning mentality to a young team:

"I just want to bring what I've learned in my career and what I've learned in my time over in San Francisco over here. Especially the year that we went to the Super Bowl. Just trying to bring some leadership with that, teaching the guys about unity and how important it is to be together. Communication is on point, just small details we're on top of like running to the ball; everybody knowing the call; knowing their assignment; having each other's back. That's a reason why we were able to go so far in the playoffs. Just trying to bring that and what I've learned in my career over here because I'm Year 5 now. I'm a vet, trying to step up as a leader and be someone that can help guys out over here."