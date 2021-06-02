Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from Week 2 of Raiders OTAs

Hunter Renfrow on the additions of John Brown and Willie Snead IV to the receiving corps:

"We're excited to have both of them. Willie and John are two great guys, first off. I've been lucky since I've been here, for the most part, to have a really good receiver room. But Willie and John have been two veteran guys with the departure of Nelly [Nelson Agholor]. Obviously, they've brought in some veteran presence; they've been on successful teams; they've been really good players for a long time."

Renfrow on what he wants to improve on going into his third season: