Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from Week 2 of Raiders OTAs

Jun 02, 2021 at 03:58 PM

The Raiders are now in the midst of Week 2 of voluntary OTAs.

Strategy and relationships are being built at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson under a 100-degree sun. The desert heat has brought out the best in the young Raiders at OTAs, among them team staples Darren Waller, Trayvon Mullen, Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs III. All four players have something to prove in 2021, as they will be vital pieces in getting the Raiders over the hump and into the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Here were a few key quotes from that quartet after their fifth day of OTAs this offseason.

Darren Waller on staying mentally sharp during the offseason:

"Just staying on top of my routine, meditating, praying, writing in my journals still, going to meetings still. Just doing what I've been doing, keeping me built up because without those things, my career doesn't sustain. I have to continue to dance with what brought me here, and that's taking care of me internally, mentally, spiritually, emotionally — and then you get the best version of me on the football field when I'm taking care of those things."

Waller on how beneficial it is to return to in-person OTAs:

"It's always very important to just be together as a team, just be around each other. To get to know each other, laugh, joke, work hard, sweat with each other. It's a very valuable experience. This time — this April to June — is where you lay the foundation for those long runs that go into February. This time is so valuable, especially for those young players. I'm glad that the rookies don't have to be at home on laptops in rooms by themselves, trying to learn playbooks with great volume. They can be here, be around coaches and really feed off of the environment. I feel like that's much more suited for learning and learning fast, so I'm glad that everybody's here and I'm glad that everybody's invested and excited about what the season can be for us. I feel like we're off to a great start."

Trayvon Mullen on taking rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs under his wing:

"I feel like he's going to be really talented. He practices hard, he goes through his drills really well. I like the way he approaches practice. I feel like he's going to be a real good player for us as long as he just keeps his mentality up and keeps going hard every day."

Mullen's approach going into his third season:

"I feel like I'm better than ever. I trained hard this offseason. I'm still going hard, learning this new system, helping the young guys. Being around the young guys is helping me get even better [by] being accountable of a lot of things. Trying to be that leader for the younger guys, so I can be good for myself and as a team, for my teammates, but I feel like I'm better than ever. I'm prepared. I'm ready. I practice hard on my fundamentals and just the way I approach each day."

Hunter Renfrow on the additions of John Brown and Willie Snead IV to the receiving corps:

"We're excited to have both of them. Willie and John are two great guys, first off. I've been lucky since I've been here, for the most part, to have a really good receiver room. But Willie and John have been two veteran guys with the departure of Nelly [Nelson Agholor]. Obviously, they've brought in some veteran presence; they've been on successful teams; they've been really good players for a long time."

Renfrow on what he wants to improve on going into his third season:

"Off the top of my mind, I think I can attack the football better. Sometimes I get it and get it into the body and get passive. And then also, I do a lot of underneath stuff, so getting a plan. Getting a good plan. Watching a lot of guys on how they attack, so that you get late in the season you're not doing the same stuff."

Henry Ruggs on his offseason training and diet:

"That's been one of my main points of emphasis. Just constantly trying to eat all the time and going hard in the weight room, and it's been paying off."

Ruggs on taking on a bigger role in the Raiders offense:

"Of course I'm ready to assume a bigger role. Last year, for me to describe it, it was a start. That's pretty much the best way I can describe it. Something to build on; it was a starting point, and we're going to build from there. And of course, like I said, I'm ready to take on a bigger role and help my team in a bigger way."

Photos: Raiders 2021 OTAs | Day 5

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Silver and Black take part in an OTA practice.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback TJ Morrison (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback TJ Morrison (41) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders player at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
A Las Vegas Raiders player at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Matt Dickerson (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Matt Dickerson (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and offensive quality control coach Cameron Clemmons at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and offensive quality control coach Cameron Clemmons at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
