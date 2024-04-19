Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and we have everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.
When and where is the draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25 at 5 p.m. PT in Detroit, Michigan. It wraps up Saturday, April 27.
- Round 1: 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 25
- Rounds 2-3: 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 26
- Rounds 4-7: 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 27
How do I watch the draft?
Each day, the draft will air on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and will be livestreamed on NFL+.
National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One (Round 1 only) and ESPN Radio. Raider Nation Radio 920AM will feature pre-draft coverage Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Also streaming live on Raiders YouTube, X and Raiders.com)
Fans can also follow along with updates and news on Raiders.com, including our live draft tracker. Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts for various announcements.
What is the full draft order for the first round? (As of April 19)
|Pick
|Team
|1
|Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
|2
|Washington Commanders
|3
|New England Patriots
|4
|Arizona Cardinals
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|New York Giants
|7
|Tennessee Titans
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|9
|Chicago Bears
|10
|New York Jets
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|12
|Denver Broncos
|13
|Las Vegas Raiders
|14
|New Orleans Saints
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|16
|Seattle Seahawks
|17
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|19
|Los Angeles Rams
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Miami Dolphins
|22
|Philadelphia Eagles
|23
|Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans)
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|25
|Green Bay Packers
|26
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|27
|Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
|28
|Buffalo Bills
|29
|Detroit Lions
|30
|Baltimore Ravens
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
What picks do the Raiders have?
The Silver and Black currently have 8 draft selections (subject to change). Their first selection comes at No. 13 overall.
|Round
|Draft Pick
|Round 1
|No. 13
|Round 2
|No. 44
|Round 3
|No. 77
|Round 4
|No. 112
|Round 5
|No. 148
|Round 6
|No. 208 (via Kansas City Chiefs)
|Round 7
|No. 223 (via New England Patriots)
|No. 229 (via Minnesota Vikings)
Which prospects will be in attendance at the draft?
Thirteen draft prospects accepted the NFL's invitation to attend the draft in Detroit, including the consensus top three quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.
The rest of the list is rounded out by CB Terrion Arnold, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., OT J.C. Latham, EDGE Laiatu Latu, CB Quinyon Mitchell, WR Malik Nabers, WR Rome Odunze, EDGE Darius Robinson, WR Brian Thomas Jr., and EDGE Dallas Turner.
