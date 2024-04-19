 Skip to main content
Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

Apr 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and we have everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

When and where is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25 at 5 p.m. PT in Detroit, Michigan. It wraps up Saturday, April 27.

  • Round 1: 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 25
  • Rounds 2-3: 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 26
  • Rounds 4-7: 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 27

How do I watch the draft?

Each day, the draft will air on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and will be livestreamed on NFL+.

National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One (Round 1 only) and ESPN Radio. Raider Nation Radio 920AM will feature pre-draft coverage Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Also streaming live on Raiders YouTube, X and Raiders.com)

Fans can also follow along with updates and news on Raiders.com, including our live draft tracker. Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts for various announcements.

What is the full draft order for the first round? (As of April 19)

Table inside Article
Pick Team
1 Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
2 Washington Commanders
3 New England Patriots
4 Arizona Cardinals
5 Los Angeles Chargers
6 New York Giants
7 Tennessee Titans
8 Atlanta Falcons
9 Chicago Bears
10 New York Jets
11 Minnesota Vikings
12 Denver Broncos
13 Las Vegas Raiders
14 New Orleans Saints
15 Indianapolis Colts
16 Seattle Seahawks
17 Jacksonville Jaguars
18 Cincinnati Bengals
19 Los Angeles Rams
20 Pittsburgh Steelers
21 Miami Dolphins
22 Philadelphia Eagles
23 Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans)
24 Dallas Cowboys
25 Green Bay Packers
26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
28 Buffalo Bills
29 Detroit Lions
30 Baltimore Ravens
31 San Francisco 49ers
32 Kansas City Chiefs

For the full seven-round draft order, click here.

What picks do the Raiders have?

The Silver and Black currently have 8 draft selections (subject to change). Their first selection comes at No. 13 overall.

Table inside Article
Round Draft Pick
Round 1 No. 13
Round 2 No. 44
Round 3 No. 77
Round 4 No. 112
Round 5 No. 148
Round 6 No. 208 (via Kansas City Chiefs)
Round 7 No. 223 (via New England Patriots)
No. 229 (via Minnesota Vikings)

Which prospects will be in attendance at the draft?

Thirteen draft prospects accepted the NFL's invitation to attend the draft in Detroit, including the consensus top three quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

The rest of the list is rounded out by CB Terrion Arnold, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., OT J.C. Latham, EDGE Laiatu Latu, CB Quinyon Mitchell, WR Malik Nabers, WR Rome Odunze, EDGE Darius Robinson, WR Brian Thomas Jr., and EDGE Dallas Turner.

Follow along on our draft tracker and social channels for all the latest news and content from the 2024 Draft:

Facebook: Las Vegas Raiders

Instagram: @Raiders

X: @Raiders

TikTok: @Raiders

YouTube: Raiders

