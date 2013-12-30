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Raiders Announce Reserve/Future Signings

Dec 30, 2013 at 06:20 AM
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Raiders Communications
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TE Brian Leonhardt makes a catch during the Raiders 2013 preseason. Photo by Tony Gonzales

The Oakland Raiders have signed the following six players to Reserve/Future contracts, General Manager Reggie McKenzie announced on Monday. All six players finished the 2013 season on Oakland's practice squad.

PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.Exp.College
Adams, JohnnyCB5-10185RMichigan State
Cornell, JackOL6-63201Illinois
Green, JaredWR6-11851Southern
Harper, EricLB6-3240RGrambling State
Leonhardt, BrianTE6-5255RBemidji State
McCoy, ChrisDE6-42611Middle Tennessee State

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