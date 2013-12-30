Raiders Announce Reserve/Future Signings

TE Brian Leonhardt makes a catch during the Raiders 2013 preseason. Photo by Tony Gonzales
The Oakland Raiders have signed the following six players to Reserve/Future contracts, General Manager Reggie McKenzie announced on Monday. All six players finished the 2013 season on Oakland's practice squad.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Adams, Johnny
|CB
|5-10
|185
|R
|Michigan State
|Cornell, Jack
|OL
|6-6
|320
|1
|Illinois
|Green, Jared
|WR
|6-1
|185
|1
|Southern
|Harper, Eric
|LB
|6-3
|240
|R
|Grambling State
|Leonhardt, Brian
|TE
|6-5
|255
|R
|Bemidji State
|McCoy, Chris
|DE
|6-4
|261
|1
|Middle Tennessee State