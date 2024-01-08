Raiders announce 15 Reserve/Future signings

Jan 08, 2024 at 02:33 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 15 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Monday.

14 of the 15 players finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.

Table inside Article
Player Position Ht. Wt. College
David Agoha DE 6-4 252 International Player Pathway Program
Cornell Armstrong CB 6-0 185 Southern Miss
Anthony Brown Jr. QB 6-1 223 Oregon
DJ Fluker T 6-5 342 Alabama
Cole Fotheringham TE 6-5 243 Utah
Jaydon Grant S 6-0 190 Oregon State
Marquan McCall DT 6-3 345 Kentucky
Sincere McCormick RB 5-9 205 Texas-San Antonio
Jalen McKenzie T 6-5 315 Southern California
John Samuel Shenker TE 6-3 242 Auburn
Nesta Jade Silvera DT 6-2 315 Arizona State
Elerson Smith DE 6-7 245 Northern Iowa
Charles Snowden DE 6-7 245 Virginia
Sam Webb CB 6-2 195 Missouri Western State
Kristian Wilkerson WR 6-1 214 Southeast Missouri State
Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Jermaine Eluemunor receives Craig Long Award

Facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.
news

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Katharine McPhee highlight gameday entertainment as Las Vegas Raiders face the Denver Broncos

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime on Sunday afternoon as the Silver and Black conclude the 2023 season.
news

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates as Commitment to Excellence Award winner for third straight year

The award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.
news

Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Crosby and Cole both earn their third career Pro Bowl selections.
news

Raiders sign TE Zach Gentry

Additionally, the Raiders have placed TE Jesper Horsted on the Reserve/Injured List and waived T Justin Herron.
news

Las Vegas Raiders create holiday magic for community youth

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted their second annual Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium for over 200 youth aged 6-12 years old.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

It marks the second-straight year that Crosby has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award.
news

Raiderettes add sparkle to the holiday season

For a second straight year, Football's Fabulous Females were involved with the Henderson Winterfest Annual Parade with a themed float representing Raiderettes The Studio.
news

Silver and Black share holiday cheer with Nellis Air Force Base families

Raiders players and their significant others visited NAFB where they engaged with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays.
news

Maxx Crosby named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Crosby will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.

Latest Content

news

Antonio Pierce looks back at what he's learned over interim tenure

Jan 08, 2024

Pierce ends the 2023 season with a 5-4 record as interim head coach, including a victory over a divisional opponent in Week 18.
audio

Raiders finish with a sweep, plus looking ahead to the offseason | Raiders Roundtable

Jan 08, 2024

JT The Brick, Eddie Paskal and Bucky Brooks recap the Raiders' Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos and look ahead to the 2024 offseason on Raiders Roundtable.
news

Raiders announce 15 Reserve/Future signings

Jan 08, 2024

14 of the 15 players finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.
news

Raiders' 2024 season opponents finalized 

Jan 08, 2024

The Silver and Black will host eight home games at Allegiant Stadium next season.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Week 18 Gameday Entertainment vs. Broncos

Jan 08, 2024

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders wrap up their season with a victory against Denver

Jan 08, 2024

Take a look at some of the key numbers from the Raiders' season finale. 
video

Coach Pierce: 'My resume is on the grass'

Jan 08, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce reflects on the 2023 season and discusses his mindset moving forward.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos | Week 18

Jan 08, 2024

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Victoria ante Denver culmina temporada para los Malosos

Jan 08, 2024

Los Raiders dejaron un grato sabor de boca al ganar por tercera vez en sus últimos cuatro juegos de la campaña con un triunfo frente a los Broncos.
audio

Coach Pierce End-of-Season Press Conference - 1.8.24 | RPP

Jan 08, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media following the conclusion of the Raiders' 2023 season.
audio

Jimmy Garoppolo and Jermaine Eluemunor End-of-Season Media Availability - 1.8.24 | RPP

Jan 08, 2024

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor address the media in the locker room.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos

Jan 08, 2024

The Silver and Black finished out the season strong with a win over an AFC West rival.
View All
Advertising