Raiders announce 15 Reserve/Future signings

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 15 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Monday.
14 of the 15 players finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.
|Player
|Position
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|David Agoha
|DE
|6-4
|252
|International Player Pathway Program
|Cornell Armstrong
|CB
|6-0
|185
|Southern Miss
|Anthony Brown Jr.
|QB
|6-1
|223
|Oregon
|DJ Fluker
|T
|6-5
|342
|Alabama
|Cole Fotheringham
|TE
|6-5
|243
|Utah
|Jaydon Grant
|S
|6-0
|190
|Oregon State
|Marquan McCall
|DT
|6-3
|345
|Kentucky
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Texas-San Antonio
|Jalen McKenzie
|T
|6-5
|315
|Southern California
|John Samuel Shenker
|TE
|6-3
|242
|Auburn
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DT
|6-2
|315
|Arizona State
|Elerson Smith
|DE
|6-7
|245
|Northern Iowa
|Charles Snowden
|DE
|6-7
|245
|Virginia
|Sam Webb
|CB
|6-2
|195
|Missouri Western State
|Kristian Wilkerson
|WR
|6-1
|214
|Southeast Missouri State
