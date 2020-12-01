Raiders Foundation announces new Community Investment Grant Program in Nevada

Dec 01, 2020 at 10:15 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation are proud to announce the Community Investment Grant Program, a new initiative dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations obtain funding for their work in the community. The program enables Nevada-based entities to join forces with the Silver and Black to help produce services that effect positive change throughout the Silver State.

"The Raiders are Committed to Excellence on and off the football field," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "We're excited to begin accepting applications for Raiders Foundation Community Investment Grants and look forward to rewarding a number of deserving nonprofit organizations throughout our state."

Local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply to the Raiders Foundation for grant funding that will support their mission and work throughout Nevada by visiting: https://www.raiders.com/grants. Applications are due at 5 pm on February 1, 2021. 

The program is the latest initiative designed to inspire action for community benefit. The Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Las Vegas Raiders, seeks to create a strong presence in the Las Vegas community through various outreach programs and is committed to increasing and promoting community and civic health through support of the military, youth development and by growing the game of football.

Funding for the grant program comes from the Raiders License Plate Program. The Silver and Black teamed up with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to release a specialty Raiders branded license plate. The plate features the Raiders shield and the iconic phrase, "Commitment to Excellence," against a black background. The program is generating funds for the Raiders Foundation while enabling fans to show their support for the Raiders on the state's roads and highways. Nevadans can still obtain the specialty Raiders License Plates, and contribute to the community, by going to https://dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.

The Raiders Foundation also invites fans to be a part of sports history and support community programming through the purchase of a personalized Legacy Brick at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders' new home in Las Vegas. Bricks can be purchased by visiting www.raidersfoundationbricks.com or by calling 1-888-483-3639.

To learn more about the Raiders Foundation or to make a donation, please visit https://www.raiders.com/community/raiders-foundation.

