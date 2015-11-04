Raiders Honor First Responders, Fallen Heroes in Week 8 of the 2015 Season

Nov 04, 2015 at 06:39 AM

The Oakland Raiders, in conjunction with Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes, honored first responders and fallen heroes prior to their Week 8 victory over the New York Jets.

Sean Whents, Oakland Police Chief, Casey Nice of the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, Jerry Johnston, Director of Operations for Paramedics Plus and Teresa Deloach Reed, Oakland Fire Chief, all participated in the lighting of the torch in honor of Al Davis.

Prior to the singing of the National Anthem, the Hayward Police Department presented the colors.

Ciara Lunger, sister of Hayward Police Sergeant Scott Lunger who was killed in the line of duty, performed the National Anthem. Ciara Lunger was flanked by her family, and the family of San Jose Police Officer Michael Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty in March.

Fifty members of first responder agencies participated in the unfurling of a giant American flag as part of pregame festivities. Members of the San Jose Fire Department, Roslin Fire Department, Sacramento County Sheriff's office, Cache Creek Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, California Corrections Department, Yuba County Sheriff's office, Alameda County Fire Department, Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department, Hayward Police Department, San Joe Police Department, Dunnigan Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department, and Alameda Paramedics participated.

The Raiders honored all first responders who passed away this year in the state of California in the line of duty, while also recognizing the efforts and sacrifices of first responders from across the country.

2015-LODDs-Compilation.jpg

One of the three Americans who foiled a terrorist attack on a train to Paris, Sacramento State student Anthony Sadler, served as a Week 8 honorary captain.

During halftime of the Raiders vs Jets game, two teams competed in a skills competition.

Milpitas firefighter Courtney Anderson, a former Raiders tight end, coached the Fire Department squad. San Leandro Police Officer Kenny Shedd, a former Raiders wide receiver, coached the police officers.

The police won the fun-filled event and earned a credit for 40,000 miles from Hawaiian Airlines.

Photos of fans, events and the Raiderville experience that took place in Week 8 at O.co Coliseum.

Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes

Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroesis a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to honoring and supporting the families of those law enforcement and fire service personnel who, in the performance of their duties, paid the ultimate sacrifice for the California Communities they served. Supporting peace officers and firefighters together, under one umbrella, is a comprehensive approach allowing The Fallen Heroes organization to live up to their motto, "Serving Those Who Served."

Advertising