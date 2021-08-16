Raiders make roster moves to reach 85-player limit

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 85-player limit on their active roster.
Waived the following players:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Cookus, Case
|QB
|6-4
|205
|1
|Northern Arizona
|Eberle, Dominik
|K
|6-2
|190
|1
|Utah State
|McCullough, Liam
|LS
|6-2
|249
|1
|Ohio State
|Scarbrough, Bo
|RB
|6-1
|235
|2
|Alabama
|Scott, Caleb
|WR
|6-2
|203
|1
|Vanderbilt
Released the following players:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Bausby, De’Vante
|CB
|6-2
|190
|5
|Pittsburg State
|Westbrooks, Ethan
|DT
|6-4
|287
|6
|West Texas A&M
The Raiders also return K Daniel Carlson to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.