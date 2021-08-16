Raiders make roster moves to reach 85-player limit

Aug 16, 2021 at 02:17 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 85-player limit on their active roster.

Waived the following players:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Cookus, Case QB 6-4 205 1 Northern Arizona
Eberle, Dominik K 6-2 190 1 Utah State
McCullough, Liam LS 6-2 249 1 Ohio State
Scarbrough, Bo RB 6-1 235 2 Alabama
Scott, Caleb WR 6-2 203 1 Vanderbilt

Released the following players:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Bausby, De’Vante CB 6-2 190 5 Pittsburg State
Westbrooks, Ethan DT 6-4 287 6 West Texas A&M

The Raiders also return K Daniel Carlson to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

