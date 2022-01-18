Raiders sign Natrell Jamerson to Reserve/Future contract

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed S Natrell Jamerson to a Reserve/Future contract,the club announced Tuesday.
|Player
|Position
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Natrell Jamerson
|S
|5-11
|201
|3
|Wisconsin
Jamerson: Originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a fifth-round selection (164th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft…Made stops with New Orleans (2018), Houston Texans (2018), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2019-20), New York Jets (2021) and New York Giants (2021)…Appeared in 21 career games, totaling six tackles and one pass defensed…Played four seasons at Wisconsin, totaling 88 tackles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.