Raiders Statement on Passing of Alex Spanos

The hearts of the Raider Nation are with the Spanos family following the passing of Alex Spanos. Mr. Spanos is an important part of the National Football League's history and he leaves a strong legacy with the Chargers and beyond through his generous philanthropic efforts. The Raiders family mourns his loss and our condolences go out to the entire Spanos family.
Raiders sign TE Daniel Helm to active roster, OL Hroniss Grasu to practice squad
Helm originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.
Jim Murren to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch
Murren, chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, has always been an advocate of professional sports in Las Vegas.
Yolanda Adams to perform National Anthem on Sunday
Adams, who performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIV, was tabbed Billboard Magazine's Gospel Artist of the last decade.
Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band to perform at halftime on Sunday
The band has provided its unforgettable entertainment around the world and at Super Bowls, presidential inaugurations, world-famous parades, in movies, television commercials and on recordings.
Raiders add Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant
Trufant was originally drafted by the Falcons in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Raiders activate QB Marcus Mariota
The Las Vegas Raiders activated the quarterback from the Reserve/Injured list, the club announced Saturday.
Las Vegas Raiders tour Opportunity Village
During the visit the Raiders group gained insight on the various types of programming offered to those in our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Ludacris to perform at halftime on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium
Ludacris joins a lofty list of entertainers to perform during halftime of Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.
Journey's Neal Schon to perform National Anthem on Sunday
The three-time Hall of Fame and Grammy Award winning artist is one of the most accomplished and recognized guitarists and songwriters worldwide.
Tommy White to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch
Las Vegas Labor Union Leader Tommy White will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game versus Chicago at Allegiant Stadium.
Arnette, Mullen Jr. and Carrier placed on IR
The Silver and Black made a handful of roster moves Saturday.
Superstar magician Criss Angel has special performance set for pregame Sunday in recognition of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' initiative
Angel's performance is being kept under wraps while safety crews work behind the scenes, but is sure to be on par with his reputation as "the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era."