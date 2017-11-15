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Reggie And Raleigh McKenzie Set To Be Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall Of Fame

Nov 15, 2017 at 09:03 AM
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The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced today the twelve inductees to be enshrined at its 52nd Annual Induction Banquet on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Omni-Nashville Hotel.

Announced inductees include Joe Allison, University of Memphis Kicker and the winner of the inaugural Lou Groza Award in 1992; Allan Houston, University of Tennessee Basketball star and current General Manager for the Westchester Knicks; Johnnie Jones, University of Tennessee Running Back; Raleigh McKenzie, University of Tennessee Center and current College Scout for the Oakland Raiders; Reggie McKenzie, University of Tennessee Linebacker and current General Manager of the Oakland Raiders; Tim Mack, 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist Pole Vaulter; George Quarles, registered over 200 victories at Maryville High School, and is currently the Associate Head Coach at Furman University; Chuck Kriese, winningest coach in ACC Tennis history and four time recipient of the National Coach of the Year Award;Jackie Pope, Middle Tennessee State University multi-sport athlete and All-American football player. This class also includes the posthumous inductions of TigerbelleIsabelle Daniels Holston, a member of Tennessee State University's AAU champion relay team for five years and Olympic Bronze Medalist, and Glenn McCadams, who served as head football coach of Lipscomb Academy for 31 years, winning three state championships. Rounding out the inductees is the previously announced Blaine Bishop, former Tennessee Titan All-Pro Safety and current radio host on 104.5 the Zone, and Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, James Haslam II.

The Sports Hall of Fame, which held its first induction banquet in 1966, has as its goal to enshrine successful teams and individuals who display sportsmanship, good character and success, creating a legacy for others to follow. The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Museum is housed inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, a 501c3, pays tribute to all those who have made an impact through sports in Tennessee. The Hall subscribes to the principle that sports serve society's highest ideals by educating youth through sports. It promotes the virtues of competition, fair play, friendship, solidarity, mutual understanding and respect for human dignity. The best way to honor our sports legends is to pass this legacy down to future generations.

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