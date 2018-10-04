Sign Up: Raiders Halloween Costume Contest

Oct 04, 2018 at 08:15 AM

Hey kids! Wear your favorite Halloween costume to the Oakland Raiders game Sunday, October 28, and be eligible to win cool prizes!

halloween-main-102218

Hey kids!

Wear your favorite Halloween costume to the Raiders game on Sunday, October 28 and be eligible to win cool prizes!

WHAT:
The Raiders Rookie Zone Halloween Costume Contest

WHEN:
Sunday, October 28 vs. Indianapolis Colts 11:00am-12:45pm

LOCATION:
The Raiders Rookie Zone is located directly behind section 234

Boys and girls, 14 years old and younger, along with a parent/guardian signature are eligible to participate.

To participate, please fill out our sign-up form here!

Related Content

news

Months in the making, Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band is ready to make history at Allegiant Stadium

The halftime performance will hold even more significance due to ties between the university and the Silver and Black.
news

Las Vegas Raiders tour Opportunity Village

During the visit the Raiders group gained insight on the various types of programming offered to those in our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
news

Raiders bring NFL's Latinx Heritage Month celebration to Las Vegas

As part of the NFL's Latinx Heritage Month, the Raiders hosted 50 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada for an afternoon celebration at the Discovery Children's Museum.
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare honor Nevada high schools with new helmet wall at Allegiant Stadium

The Battle Born display was revealed this morning with the football helmets of 96 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association high school football teams.
news

Allegiant Stadium sees big turnout of fans receiving first vaccinations to attend Monday night opener

Around 300 people received vaccinations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday in order to attend the thriller against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Credit One Bank partners with Raiders to launch 'One for the Community' program

For each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders during the regular season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000 to local charities.
news

Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway

The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. 
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches

The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players and become Heads up Certified by USA Football. 
news

Raiders host Nike 11-On event for Southern Nevada boys high school football teams

Sixteen Las Vegas area high school teams participated in the Nike 11-On at Valley High School.
news

Q&A: Aces star A'ja Wilson on the Raiders, visiting Allegiant Stadium and more

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards sat down with the 2020 WNBA MVP to catch up on the landscape of Las Vegas sports.
news

Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity

The 2021 Badlands Raiders edition Ford Bronco raised $275,000 for the two Las-Vegas based charities this past weekend.
news

Derek Carr embracing the Las Vegas community through the Golden Knights' playoff success

No. 4 has loved the electricity the Golden Knights have brought to the city — and can't wait for Raiders fans to emulate it.
Advertising