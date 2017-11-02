Todd Downing And Ken Norton, Jr., Talk Miami Dolphins

"I think NaVorro has been a fantastic influence on the defense as well as the linebacker room. I think the young linebackers that we have really need an example. A guy sitting in their ears. You got to watch in the way that NaVorro when he first got here prepared for a quick game and how effective he was. I think it was a positive influence for the young players to see about mastering, about the studies habits, about taking working home, doing extra work and then the results. I think young players today, they respond to results. They see what NaVorro has been able to do with his career."

"We were really excited about him on draft day. Really looking forward to seeing him run and use his speed and his size. He matches up well with the tight ends we have to face in this league. It's just a matter of getting him on the field and playing. Then just going from there. I think he's the same way. He's excited about playing. Nobody wants to be injured, it's just a part of the game. We're excited to finally get him here. Welcome him on the team and in the group. Hug him up and have him hit the film, just like the rest of the guys. We're just excited to get him out there and see him sweat and be a part of this whole thing."