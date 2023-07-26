Training Camp Notebook 7/26: The boys are back in town

The Las Vegas Raiders were locked and loaded heading into their first Training Camp practice of 2023.
Joy was visible on the players' faces, running around with fresh bodies and minds heading into a new football year. While many of the team's staple forces made an impact during practice, there were a lot of new faces that could make some noise for the Silver and Black as Training Camp goes on.
Notes and Observations from Day 1:
Offense
- It was visible Jimmy Garoppolo had a pep in his step for his first Training Camp practice with the Raiders. He looked fluid in his movements with an impressive quick release on his throws.
- Davante Adams is still amazing at football. Ran really crisp routes for the entire quarterback room.
- Keelan Cole Sr. was another wideout that stood out at practice Wednesday, making multiple one-handed grabs during drills.
- Chris Lacy switched his jersey number to No. 15, and saw a good number of balls thrown his way during practice. He's seen action in two seasons for the Detroit Lions and spent 2022 on the Raiders practice squad.
Defense
- Maxx Crosby is continuing to develop as an anchor of the defense, leading by example vocally and with effort to start camp.
- Luke Masterson seems to have taken a step in the right direction this offseason. He showed a great confidence with a controlled aggression during team period.
- Jakorian Bennett received the highest speed rating out of any Raider in Madden 24, and I understand why now. The rookie cornerback looked fast during practice, running step for step with each receiver he covered.
- Amik Robertson forced an incompletion in team period. The fourth-year cornerback led the team in pass deflections (nine) in 2022.
Special Teams
- Sam Webb brought the juice with him on kick return coverage, appearing to play with some urgency – even for Day 1 in no pads.
- There were opportunities for a variety of Raiders on kick and punt return drills, which will make for an exciting competition to look out for throughout camp.
Quote of the Day
The standard [has] already been set. We already made that very clear what our goals are and what we're doing on a daily basis, the non-negotiables. Maxx Crosby
