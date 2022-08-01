Training Camp Notebook 8/1: Nate Hobbs, Mack Hollins bring the noise during practice

Raider Nation now only has to wait three more days before they see their team return to preseason action.
The Silver and Black held their last open practice Monday morning before they head out to Canton, Ohio, to play in the first game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be the first time the Raiders have played in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game since 2006. It will also be a homecoming for Josh McDaniels, who'll be coaching his first Raiders game in the same stadium he played high school football in.
Here are a few things to take notice of from Monday's practice.
Big time catch from No. 10
Mack Hollins had the play of the day during red zone drills. The big-bodied receiver came down with a one-handed catch in the end zone on a fade route from Jarrett Stidham. Hollins has been a standout for the Raiders during camp, and has quickly made an impression in the locker room.
Nate Hobbs lead charge for Raiders' secondary
Nate Hobbs won a lot of his battles during practice. The nickel cornerback looked crisp in coverage Monday morning, and brought a good amount of physicality with him. During red zone drills, he made a nice stop on Hunter Renfrow at the one-yard line and ended with a pass deflection covering Davante Adams. The second-year defensive back could have some big things in store for him after his productive rookie season.
Putting on a show for the community
There was a nice, energetic crowd from the Las Vegas community out a practice Monday to support their hometown team.
The Silver and Black invited over 1,300 guests from select community organizations to watch practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, including local youth football teams, military members, first responders and a few local high school football teams – including the reigning NIAA 7A Champions, Bishop Gorman.
Quote of the day
Just taking it day-by-day, but we have a lot of talent. With this coaching staff, it has a lot of talent and knowledge, I would say. Jayon Brown
Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.