2021 Position Battle: Raiders special teams corps is in good feet behind Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole 

In the last installment of 2021 Position Battle going into training camp, I have to give some love to a couple of special guys.

Last year, the special teams unit the Raiders had at their disposal was exceptional.

Kicker Daniel Carlson was able to stand out and solidify himself as the starting kicker for the foreseeable future. After being cut by the Minnesota Vikings and fighting his way on to the Raiders roster, he was able to make team history – eclipsing Sebastian Janikowski's franchise record for most points in a single season (143). He also was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in December 2020 and made 94.3 percent of his field goals the entire season.

"Any time you can break a record like that for an organization like the Raiders especially, it's a huge deal," Carlson said after the 2020 season ended. "Glad I could help the team they way I could this season and rack up some points along the way."