2022 Position Breakdown: The special teams trio of Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole and Trent Sieg shape up to be a consistent force

Punter AJ Cole joined his kicker on the AP All-Pro team last season, with a first team selection after leading the league in yards per punt average (min. 25 punts). Additionally, he punted for a total 3,202 yards on 64 punts – and even recorded a slick forced fumble as well. All of this would be virtually impossible without the consistent play of long snapper Trent Sieg, who's missed only two games since becoming a Raider.