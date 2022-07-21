2022 Position Breakdown: The special teams trio of Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole and Trent Sieg shape up to be a consistent force

Entering 2022 Training Camp, Raiders.com will preview every position group and evaluate the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. Last, but certainly not least, the special teams unit.

Returning Players

Daniel Carlson

AJ Cole

Trent Sieg

If we learned anything last season, it's that this unit is here to stay in the Silver and Black.

Carlson, Cole and Sieg are going into their fourth season as a unit with the Raiders, after they statistically had the best seasons of their young careers and helped pick up some big wins.

For starters, Daniel Carlson made five, yes five, game-winning field goals last season . He also led league in points scored (tied with Nick Folk), field goals (40) and field goal attempts (43) – resulting in him receiving four AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards and an AP second team All-Pro selection.

Punter AJ Cole joined his kicker on the AP All-Pro team last season, with a first team selection after leading the league in yards per punt average (min. 25 punts). Additionally, he punted for a total 3,202 yards on 64 punts – and even recorded a slick forced fumble as well. All of this would be virtually impossible without the consistent play of long snapper Trent Sieg, who's missed only two games since becoming a Raider.

"[I]t's nice to come in with established guys, guys that have done a great job in the league in Daniel, AJ and Trent," said special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. "Stepping right in and they're ready to go."

