By LEVI EDWARDS | Digital Team Reporter
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are currently taking place with the closing of the games coming on Aug. 8. The Raiders have a rich history among the NFL of taking Olympic heroes and molding them into the Silver and Black.
Raiders.com's Levi Edwards has put together a three-part series commemorating the Raiders' Olympians who have won gold. Those include:
- WR Sam Graddy: Gold medalist 4x100m relay and silver medalist 100m, 1984 Los Angeles
- WR Ron Brown: Gold medalist 4x100m relay, 1984 Los Angeles
- WR James Jett: Gold medalist 4x100m relay, 1992 Barcelona
Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis was regarded as the greatest Olympian, track runner and athlete by many critics and peers.
But if you win a gold medal alongside him in the 4x100m relay, and even defeat "King Carl" himself in the qualifying trials to make the team, then what does that make you?
It makes you Raiders' legendary wide receiver James Jett.
"Of course that was like one of the most talked moments for me from a track standpoint," Jett casually recalled of beating Lewis in the trials. "Because you know, Carl Lewis was the king so that in itself was a milestone.
"It was a crazy situation. And the crazy thing – I don't think I had my best race that day. But you know, it is what is."
Beating Lewis in New Orleans, Louisiana, was only one of a plethora of accomplishments the multi-sport athlete achieved in his career. Jett rose to promise at Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia. He decided to keep his talents in state, where he excelled as a Mountaineer on the track and the football field.
"It was I guess a combo thing between playing football and running track," he said. "I loved to do them both and I thought the track complimented the football as far as getting in good shape. As far as coming up through the ranks from high school to college, I was pretty much a home guy and I wanted to stay close to home.
"I ended up going to West Virginia which wasn't that far away, and pretty much the rest, it is what it is."
It sure is. He became a Mountaineer legend.