Center Rodney Hudson Breaks Down Raiders Offense

Q: What does he bring?

Hudson:"He plays hard. He's a smart player. He works really hard. He studies. Whatever play is called, you can count that he's going to give everything he's got."

Q: When you look at the run blocking thus far, are you guys as precise as you'd want to be?

Hudson:"We always want to get better. Try to get better every day, every drive. We just have to keep working and focus on the little details."

Q: After last year, you guys were seen as one of the most dominant lines in the NFL. How would you assess the way you've played so far?

Hudson:"Last year was last year. I don't really focus on last year. I can't even remember half the stuff that happened. We just focus on today and trying to get better, and take it one play at a time. We always can do better. Last year, we were saying the same thing. That's always going to be the case. I've never played a perfect game and I know my teammates don't feel like they've ever played a perfect game. Until that happens, which will probably never happen, you just want to try to get better."