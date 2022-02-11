In our friendship, you never got down on yourself; you were always up. No matter what happened out on the field, no matter how tough things got, you were always battling. You learned to fight when you came in with us, with the Raiders. A young kid who learned how to fight and how to be a big factor in a game, you went and you grew and kept growing and growing, and I've never seen anything like it in my life.

The one thing I'll always see when I think of you is that incredible smile. To this day, it stays with me. I can still see you running down that field, ball in hand, fast as can be, with a smile as you took it to the end zone.

Clifford, once you get that jacket on, I know you're going to do one thing – you're never going to take it off. You'll wear it to bed, you'll wear it to breakfast, you'll wear it to dinner, you'll wear it to lunch, you'll wear it everywhere you can. I know you; you'll never take it off because you'll be so proud to be one of us again, Cliff.

We'll be together again, brother, in the Hall of Fame.