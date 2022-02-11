Dear Cliff,
Congratulations, my friend. You've done it.
This recognition of your career is long overdue, and I couldn't be happier to see you finally enshrined in Canton. You are just as deserving as any receiver that has gotten into the Hall of Fame. You were an impact player; somebody who made a difference in all the games we played with you.
Everyone knew it was easy money when you got off the line of scrimmage and ran. When you wanted something deep to turn the game around, you threw the ball to Cliff. It was phenomenal to see you play and an honor to be not only part of your historic career, but a friend and confidant.
There are very few people you meet in life who always have a smile on their face. Cliff, you were that person. If you wanted to get inspiration from somebody who had such a personality, it was always you.