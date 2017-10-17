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Kent McCloughan Lights Al Davis Memorial Torch

Oct 17, 2017 at 08:47 AM
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What a game.

The Oakland Raiders played host to the Kansas City Chiefs for a Thursday Night Football showdown at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and what transpired was nothing short of amazing. The Silver and Black pulled off a crazy come-from-behind win, to defeat the Chiefs 31-30 in the final seconds of the game. Prior to kickoff however, former Raiders cornerback Kent McCloughan lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch, honoring his legacy. In his six years as a Raider, McCloughan totaled 15 interceptions, and was selected to the Pro Bowl and named a First-Team All-Pro twice.

Watch as he lights the torch:

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