Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are ramping up for 2023 offseason

Jan 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Dan Virgil III says:

"Offensive line needs to be addressed in free agency or draft."

The Raiders offensive line looks promising, but could certainly be improved with depth.

The O-line was behind the eight ball with injuries, losing 2021 starting right tackle Brandon Parker in the preseason and Justin Herron shortly after trading for him from the New England Patriots. Nevertheless, they had a productive season – propelling Josh Jacobs to the rushing title and aiding the offense in recording the fifth-highest scoring percentage in the league.

This offseason, the Raiders may continue to tinker around with the offensive line with two young standouts part of the building blocks. Kolton Miller had the fifth-highest overall grade among offensive tackles from Pro Football Focus (84.1) and Dylan Parham was selected to PFWA's 2022 All-Rookie Team.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah predicted in his first 2023 mock draft that the Raiders might select to Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. It wouldn't be a bad move for the Raiders considering Skroronski's technique and aggression on tape, and Northwestern's recent track record of sending exceptional offensive linemen to the NFL.

As for free agency, NFL.com ranked Kansas City Chiefs' Orlando Brown as the top offensive lineman set to be a free agent this offseason. Brown most recently received his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Jaden Hittle says:

"Focus on defense, we have good players but it lacks exponentially."

There's a plethora of good players on the Raiders defense indeed.

For starters, you have two-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, who just led the league in tackles for loss and solo tackles among edge rushers. Across from him on the defensive line is Chandler Jones, who combined for seven quarterback hits and four sacks in his last four games of 2022.

Outside of those two, there are a lot of questions revolving around how the defense may look next season. They allowed the fifth-most yards to opposing offenses in 2022 with several key starters set to become unrestricted free agents including Denzel Perryman, Duron Harmon, Rock Ya-Sin and Andrew Billings.

The team will have a great opportunity to evaluate defensive talent in the 2023 draft class starting next week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as head coach of the National Team for the showcase, and Raiders pass rush specialist Matt Edwards will serve as defensive line coach of the American Team. Several promising defenders they'll have to opportunity to evaluate include LSU's Ali Gaye, Army's Andre Carter II and Alabama's DJ Dale.

Notably, Raiders' 2022 draft picks Dylan Parham and Mobile native Neil Farrell Jr.  played in the 2022 Senior Bowl.

QB Lamar Jackson
1 / 51

QB Lamar Jackson

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
LB Roquan Smith
2 / 51

LB Roquan Smith

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
QB Geno Smith
3 / 51

QB Geno Smith

Abbie Parr/Associated Press
DT Javon Hargrave
4 / 51

DT Javon Hargrave

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
OT Orlando Brown
5 / 51

OT Orlando Brown

Ed Zurga/Associated Press
QB Tom Brady
6 / 51

QB Tom Brady

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
7 / 51

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
CB James Bradberry
8 / 51

CB James Bradberry

Matt Slocum/Associated Press
RB Saquon Barkley
9 / 51

RB Saquon Barkley

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
DT Daron Payne
10 / 51

DT Daron Payne

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
S Jessie Bates
11 / 51

S Jessie Bates

Joshua A. Bickel/Associated Press
WR Odell Beckham
12 / 51

WR Odell Beckham

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
OT Mike McGlinchey
13 / 51

OT Mike McGlinchey

Lachlan Cunningham/Associated Press
QB Daniel Jones
14 / 51

QB Daniel Jones

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press
DT Dre'Mont Jones
15 / 51

DT Dre'Mont Jones

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
16 / 51

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Joshua A. Bickel/Associated Press
CB Jamel Dean
17 / 51

CB Jamel Dean

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press
WR Jakobi Meyers
18 / 51

WR Jakobi Meyers

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
DL Zach Allen
19 / 51

DL Zach Allen

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
RB Tony Pollard
20 / 51

RB Tony Pollard

Nick Wass/Associated Press
RB Josh Jacobs
21 / 51

RB Josh Jacobs

David Becker/Associated Press
EDGE Marcus Davenport
22 / 51

EDGE Marcus Davenport

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
TE Evan Engram
23 / 51

TE Evan Engram

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press
S Jordan Poyer
24 / 51

S Jordan Poyer

Steven Senne/Associated Press
LB David Long
25 / 51

LB David Long

Matt Slocum/Associated Press
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
26 / 51

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
CB Cameron Sutton
27 / 51

CB Cameron Sutton

Joshua A. Bickel/Associated Press
LB Lavonte David
28 / 51

LB Lavonte David

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
TE Dalton Schultz
29 / 51

TE Dalton Schultz

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press
DE Dalvin Tomlinson
30 / 51

DE Dalvin Tomlinson

Morry Gash/Associated Press
EDGE Yannick Ngakoue
31 / 51

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
TE Mike Gesicki
32 / 51

TE Mike Gesicki

Nick Wass/Associated Press
WR D.J. Chark
33 / 51

WR D.J. Chark

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
CB Byron Murphy
34 / 51

CB Byron Murphy

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press
EDGE Brandon Graham
35 / 51

EDGE Brandon Graham

Matt Slocum/Associated Press
LB Tremaine Edmunds
36 / 51

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
OG Ben Powers
37 / 51

OG Ben Powers

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
DT Poona Ford
38 / 51

DT Poona Ford

Ben VanHouten/Associated Press
OG Nate Davis
39 / 51

OG Nate Davis

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
OG Dalton Risner
40 / 51

OG Dalton Risner

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin
41 / 51

CB Rock Ya-Sin

David Becker/Associated Press
RB Miles Sanders
42 / 51

RB Miles Sanders

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
S Vonn Bell
43 / 51

S Vonn Bell

Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press
OT Kaleb McGary
44 / 51

OT Kaleb McGary

Danny Karnik/Associated Press
LB Drue Tranquill
45 / 51

LB Drue Tranquill

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
EDGE Arden Key
46 / 51

EDGE Arden Key

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
CB Patrick Peterson
47 / 51

CB Patrick Peterson

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press
EDGE Melvin Ingram
48 / 51

EDGE Melvin Ingram

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
OG Isaac Seumalo
49 / 51

OG Isaac Seumalo

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
50 / 51

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Nick Wass/Associated Press
QB Mike White
51 / 51

QB Mike White

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
