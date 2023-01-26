Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are ramping up for 2023 offseason

Dan Virgil III says:
"Offensive line needs to be addressed in free agency or draft."
The Raiders offensive line looks promising, but could certainly be improved with depth.
The O-line was behind the eight ball with injuries, losing 2021 starting right tackle Brandon Parker in the preseason and Justin Herron shortly after trading for him from the New England Patriots. Nevertheless, they had a productive season – propelling Josh Jacobs to the rushing title and aiding the offense in recording the fifth-highest scoring percentage in the league.
This offseason, the Raiders may continue to tinker around with the offensive line with two young standouts part of the building blocks. Kolton Miller had the fifth-highest overall grade among offensive tackles from Pro Football Focus (84.1) and Dylan Parham was selected to PFWA's 2022 All-Rookie Team.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah predicted in his first 2023 mock draft that the Raiders might select to Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. It wouldn't be a bad move for the Raiders considering Skroronski's technique and aggression on tape, and Northwestern's recent track record of sending exceptional offensive linemen to the NFL.
As for free agency, NFL.com ranked Kansas City Chiefs' Orlando Brown as the top offensive lineman set to be a free agent this offseason. Brown most recently received his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.
Jaden Hittle says:
"Focus on defense, we have good players but it lacks exponentially."
There's a plethora of good players on the Raiders defense indeed.
For starters, you have two-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, who just led the league in tackles for loss and solo tackles among edge rushers. Across from him on the defensive line is Chandler Jones, who combined for seven quarterback hits and four sacks in his last four games of 2022.
Outside of those two, there are a lot of questions revolving around how the defense may look next season. They allowed the fifth-most yards to opposing offenses in 2022 with several key starters set to become unrestricted free agents including Denzel Perryman, Duron Harmon, Rock Ya-Sin and Andrew Billings.
The team will have a great opportunity to evaluate defensive talent in the 2023 draft class starting next week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as head coach of the National Team for the showcase, and Raiders pass rush specialist Matt Edwards will serve as defensive line coach of the American Team. Several promising defenders they'll have to opportunity to evaluate include LSU's Ali Gaye, Army's Andre Carter II and Alabama's DJ Dale.
Notably, Raiders' 2022 draft picks Dylan Parham and Mobile native Neil Farrell Jr. played in the 2022 Senior Bowl.
View the top 51 NFL free agents of 2023, according to NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal.