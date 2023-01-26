Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are ramping up for 2023 offseason

Jaden Hittle says:

"Focus on defense, we have good players but it lacks exponentially."

There's a plethora of good players on the Raiders defense indeed.

For starters, you have two-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, who just led the league in tackles for loss and solo tackles among edge rushers. Across from him on the defensive line is Chandler Jones, who combined for seven quarterback hits and four sacks in his last four games of 2022.

Outside of those two, there are a lot of questions revolving around how the defense may look next season. They allowed the fifth-most yards to opposing offenses in 2022 with several key starters set to become unrestricted free agents including Denzel Perryman, Duron Harmon, Rock Ya-Sin and Andrew Billings.

The team will have a great opportunity to evaluate defensive talent in the 2023 draft class starting next week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as head coach of the National Team for the showcase, and Raiders pass rush specialist Matt Edwards will serve as defensive line coach of the American Team. Several promising defenders they'll have to opportunity to evaluate include LSU's Ali Gaye, Army's Andre Carter II and Alabama's DJ Dale.