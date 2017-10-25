 Skip to main content
Advertising

Quarterback Derek Carr: "Every Game I Prepare The Same Way"

Oct 25, 2017 at 08:14 AM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff
102517-DC-cp.jpg

Quarterback Derek Carr

Derek Carr played one heck of a game last Thursday, as the Oakland Raiders quarterback helped the team defeat the Kansas City Chiefs by throwing for 417 yards and three touchdowns, with the final result being a 31-30 nail-biting thriller. This Sunday, Carr will need to step up once again, and help propel his group against a stout Buffalo Bills defense. With practice getting underway Wednesday, he met with reporters for his weekly press conference to recap last week's win, as well as the Raiders' Week 8 matchup.

Here are the quick hits from his time at the podium:

No. 4 talked about the versatility of wide receiver Amari Cooper, and how he can beat you in a variety of ways.

"People just can't set their watch to where he's going to be. If you can move him around, there's been times this year where he's been in the backfield. There's times he's out wide, he's inside, he's on the two-receiver side, he's on the one-receiver side, he's in the three-receiver side but he's inside, he's the second guy, he's the first guy. We definitely try and have something planned where he's all over the place. It makes it easy on me because I don't focus on, 'OK he's in this spot, I have to get him this ball.' I just still go through my reads the way it takes me and those kind of things."

With the Raiders embarking on a two-week road stint, Carr shared what being away from home that long is like.

"One thing for me is even last year, my family's going to be there. They're way more important than football to me. I'll definitely fly them out so that they're there so I can see my wife and my babies. But the advantage is, one, you don't have to wake up earlier because of traffic or drive, you just walk downstairs. And two, you get to eat every meal with your teammates. It's almost like another, I think I said it last year, it's almost like another camp where we're all together. We're all doing things together."

Ever since quarterback EJ Manuel arrived in the offseason, Carr's relationship with the former Florida State Seminole has continued to grow.

"That was the joy that I had when he got here, is I'm going to make sure that he knows every day what I think about him. He told me that he thinks a lot of what I have to say, so I said 'OK, I'm going to tell you what I think of you and this is what I think of you: I think you're one of the most talented people I've ever been around. I think that you have a very bright future. I'm glad that you're here, I'm glad that you're here with us. Just keep working. I'm glad we added another great player.'"

He stated second-year running backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington will play an important role this Sunday.

"They're going to have to play a big role, which is fine for them, they've done it before in games for us. They can both do the same things. It's not like, oh man, only Jalen can do this or only DeAndré can do this. Even Jamize [Olawale], only Jamize can do this. All three of those guys can come in and play ball.  As we've talked about with coach Downing, everyone has a role, yes, but at the same time, you have to know everything. You're responsible for every bit of information at your position so that if it happens, if someone is not able to play, you can jump in and be the next man up."

Carr reflected on last week's game against the Chiefs, specifically tight end Jared Cook's performance.

"That fourth down was huge. Obviously, we needed it, for him to be able to get big and make that play against a coverage where he's not really supposed to get in there. That right there using his size and then the go-ball which we thought was the last one, to be able to have a guy that we can put out wide and run receiver routes and have a one-on-one and say I'm going to give him a chance, then him to make that play. To have that while you have 'Coop,' Seth [Roberts], 'Crab' [Derek Carr] on the inside, to move them and do different things, it changes things. It's so crucial to have. I'm glad he was able to make the plays that he did."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Pete Carroll addresses injuries, competitive spirit and more following Week 17 loss to Giants

Take a look at what the Raiders head coach had to say moving into the 2025 season finale.

news

Quick Hits: Pete Carroll talks Ashton Jeanty's dynamic performance, all-around team effort versus Houston Texans and more

A look at the top quotes from Carroll's Monday media availability.

news

Quick Hits: Pete Carroll discusses outlook for the Raiders' remaining games

Carroll spoke with local media Monday morning on the team's goals for the rest of the season, development of young players and more.

news

Quick Hits: Pete Carroll looks back at Week 14 and gives the latest on Geno Smith and Kyu Blu Kelly

Read through for Carroll's top quotes from his Monday afternoon media availability.

news

Quick Hits: Pete Carroll addresses offensive line, confidence in Geno Smith and more following primetime loss to Dallas Cowboys

The Raiders head coach takes a look back at the game and how the team can improve moving forward after Week 11.

news

Quick Hits: Pete Carroll discusses coaching change, plus provides injury updates on JPJ, Dylan Parham and Geno Smith

Take a look at Carroll's top quotes from Monday's media availability.

news

Quick Hits: Pete Carroll announces Germaine Pratt's release, provides injury updates on AJ Cole, Brock Bowers and more

Here's a look at what Pete Carroll said to local media Monday morning after the team's Week 5 loss.

news

Quick Hits: Pete Carroll addresses backup quarterback dilemma and depth around team following end of preseason

The Raiders head coach spoke to media ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

news

Quick Hits: Pete Carroll details highs and lows of preseason tie versus Seahawks

Read through for the head coach's top quotes from his Friday morning media availability following the Raiders' first preseason game.

news

Quick Hits: Antonio Pierce feels 'the competition is high' between the quarterbacks

Read through for some of the top quotes from Pierce's presser on Friday morning.

news

Quick Hits: Antonio Pierce, Raiders ready to hit the ground running in training camp

On Tuesday, a day before the team's first practice, the Raiders head coach addressed the media.

news

Quick Hits: Antonio Pierce discusses quarterback scenarios, free agency at Annual League Meeting

Read through for some of the best quotes from Antonio Pierce's media availability in Orlando, Florida.

Latest Content

news

Raiders Alumni go beyond the helmet to make strides in mental health care and suicide prevention

May 22, 2026

Select Raiders alumni participated in a two-day workshop to tackle mental health stigmas.

news

Dates and times set for Raiders' 2026 preseason slate

May 21, 2026

A quick breakdown of who and when the Raiders will play this preseason.

gallery

Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 3

May 21, 2026

Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders hold day three of OTAs.

audio

After drafting 10 rookies, John Spytek keeps building

May 21, 2026

Rhett Lewis sits down with General Manager John Spytek to recap the 2026 NFL Draft, discuss what he's seeing during the Raiders' offseason program and break down the state of the roster.

news

Raiders O-line revamp puts added emphasis on Kolton Miller's leadership

May 21, 2026

"I have high expectations for everyone. The standard is higher," the nine-year vet said.

news

After a rookie year spent learning the league, Ashton Jeanty now becomes the steady anchor of the Raiders backfield

May 20, 2026

"Obviously I want to help the team win as much as I can, and if I don't have to, I don't want to come off the field," Jeanty said.

news

Klint Kubiak handling first OTAs as Raiders head coach with 'direct' and 'straightforward' approach

May 20, 2026

The Raiders head coach has a strictly business mentality for the offseason program.

gallery

Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 2

May 20, 2026

Head to the practice fields at Intermountain Health Performance Center at the Raiders hold day two of OTAs.

video

Klint Kubiak: 'We're off to a solid start'

May 20, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak talks OTAs, tight end Brock Bowers, the roster and more.

video

Ashton Jeanty: 'Focusing in more on the details' for Year 2

May 20, 2026

Running back Ashton Jeanty on Head Coach Klint Kubiak, his mindset, OTAs and more.

video

Eric Stokes on re-signing, Rob Leonard, Quay Walker and OTAs

May 20, 2026

Cornerback Eric Stokes on re-signing with the Raiders, the defense, his role as a leader and more.

video

Kolton Miller: 'Feels good to be about back out there with the guys'

May 20, 2026

Tackle Kolton Miller talks OTAs, center Tyler Linderbaum, the offensive line and more.

View All
Advertising