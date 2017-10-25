Quarterback Derek Carr: "Every Game I Prepare The Same Way"

No. 4 talked about the versatility of wide receiver Amari Cooper, and how he can beat you in a variety of ways.

"People just can't set their watch to where he's going to be. If you can move him around, there's been times this year where he's been in the backfield. There's times he's out wide, he's inside, he's on the two-receiver side, he's on the one-receiver side, he's in the three-receiver side but he's inside, he's the second guy, he's the first guy. We definitely try and have something planned where he's all over the place. It makes it easy on me because I don't focus on, 'OK he's in this spot, I have to get him this ball.' I just still go through my reads the way it takes me and those kind of things."

With the Raiders embarking on a two-week road stint, Carr shared what being away from home that long is like.

"One thing for me is even last year, my family's going to be there. They're way more important than football to me. I'll definitely fly them out so that they're there so I can see my wife and my babies. But the advantage is, one, you don't have to wake up earlier because of traffic or drive, you just walk downstairs. And two, you get to eat every meal with your teammates. It's almost like another, I think I said it last year, it's almost like another camp where we're all together. We're all doing things together."

Ever since quarterback EJ Manuel arrived in the offseason, Carr's relationship with the former Florida State Seminole has continued to grow.