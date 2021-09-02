Quick Hits: Coach Gruden and Denzel Perryman touch on current status of the defense

Gruden on how the defensive line is shaping up:

"I'm not going to stand up here and make a bunch of predictions. We think [Yannick] Ngakoue is a great player — that's why we went out and got him. We think Maxx [Crosby] is on the rise. We think some of these other guys are pretty good players, but how do they play together and most importantly we're getting ready for Baltimore. We got to start getting ready for an opponent that's very unique and different. And we do like our defensive line, we made a number of changes there and we're anxious to see them play."