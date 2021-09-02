Quick Hits: Coach Gruden and Denzel Perryman touch on current status of the defense

The Raiders trade for Denzel Perryman was made official Wednesday afternoon, a much-needed move for a team that was open about wanting more depth at the linebacker position.
With Nicholas Morrow and Javin White added to the injury reserve list Wednesday, Head Coach Jon Gruden announced that both players will at least be out for the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Perryman now enters the picture with veteran leadership, knowledge of the defense and over 300 total career tackles under his belt.
Here are the best soundbites from Thursday's media availability from Coach Gruden and Denzel Perryman.
Jon Gruden's thoughts on the linebacker room:
"Well, Nick [Kwiatkoski] and Javin [White] are hurt, so that's a moot point really. They are not going to be ready to go for the opener, and when they're ready I don't know. I'll update you on a weekly basis. ...[Nick] Kwiatkoski practiced today. It's good to have him back for the first time in three weeks, and we still like Cory Littleton and we've got a couple of young guys that need time, but that's where we are."
Denzel Perryman on coming into Raiders defense:
"I'm comfortable. I've been in the defense for about four years with Gus Bradley so I'm more than comfortable. There's some things you still learn in the defense like Coach Gus will tell you 'you never got it'. ...but I don't feel any pressure, I just got to be the quarterback of the defense."
Gruden on trading for Denzel Perryman:
"Getting Denzel Perryman was big. He's a middle linebacker that gives us some playing experience and system intelligence. ... Perryman has already asserted himself in the short time that he's been here."
Over his career, Perryman has appeared in 69 games with 51 starts, recording 342 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Perryman on Coach Gus Bradley:
Just his energy is always positive. Even on the field – I was telling guys that I don't know if it's their first year with Coach Gus or if they've ever been coached by him before but I told them 'you'll never hear that guy yell unless you mess up on the field, and he just told you something was about to happen.' That's the only time you'll hear Coach Gus yelling. Other than that he's always positive."
Gruden on how the defensive line is shaping up:
"I'm not going to stand up here and make a bunch of predictions. We think [Yannick] Ngakoue is a great player — that's why we went out and got him. We think Maxx [Crosby] is on the rise. We think some of these other guys are pretty good players, but how do they play together and most importantly we're getting ready for Baltimore. We got to start getting ready for an opponent that's very unique and different. And we do like our defensive line, we made a number of changes there and we're anxious to see them play."
Perryman on Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski:
"They're ballers. I'm coming in here and I'm asking those guys 'how do you do things around here.' I'm actually asking them questions as like I'm the newcomer, like this is my first time with Gus Bradley. They've been welcoming since I've walked in the door."